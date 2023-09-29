Asian Games: Indian men's bridge team eyeing glory with a solid show in Round Robin-1 stage

India’s men's, women's, and mixed teams are taking part in Bridge competitions at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Bridge made its debut at the Asian Games in 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event included six categories - men’s pair, men’s team, women’s pair, mixed team, mixed pair, and super mixed team. However, at Hangzhou, there are only three categories - men's, women's, and mixed team. This time, India has sent 18 players in all three categories.

Here is how Indian teams are placed after round-robin one:

1. Men's team event - Men's team is ranked second with 155.09 VPs. They are just 0.4 VPs short of the top position. The men's team has won 9 out of 11 matches in Round Robin-1.

2. Mixed team event - Mixed team is ranked fifth with 128.81 VPs. They are just 0.52 VPs short of the all-important 4th place. The mixed team has won 3 out of 7 matches in Round Robin-1.

3. Women's team event - Women's team is ranked in seventh position with 52.83 VPs.They will have to cover too much to reach the coveted 4th position in the next round-robin. The mixed team has won 7 matches and drew 1 match out of 11 matches in Round Robin-1.

The Round Robin-2 will be played from tomorrow for the next 3 days. The TOP 4 teams from each of the Men, Women, and mixed events will qualify for the semi-finals after completion of the 2 round robins.

Indian Team

Men's team: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani and Ajay Khare

Women's team: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel

Mixed team: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar and Sandeep Karmarkar,

India’s bridge team picked up three medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. India clinched historic gold with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar (men’s pair) and two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed team). Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, and Rajeswar Tiwari who were part of the bronze-winning men’s team in Jakarta are featuring in Hangzhou as well.