Asian Games 2023: Indian rifle team wins first gold with new world record

The Indian shooting contingent continued their medal run as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar clinched the first gold medal of the Asian Games 2023 in men's 10m air rifle team event on Monday.

The trio shot a combined total of 1893.7 to shatter the existing world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese team earlier this year in ISSF Shooting World Cup, Baku.

The team's medals in shooting are decided on the combined scores of the country's shooters in the qualification round of the individual events.

We have our 1⃣st 🥇 at #AsianGames2022 🇮🇳💥



Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men's Team of Rudrankksh Patil, Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar win GOLD🥇 with new World Record score of 1893.7



Rudrankksh at 3rd with 632.5 and Aishwary at 5th with 631.6 qualify for Final

Rudrankksh shot a total of 632.5 (104.8, 106.1, 103.8, 105.5, 106.7, 105.6) to finish third in the qualification and will fight for another medal in the final.



His teammate Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot a total of 631.6 (104.1, 105.5, 105.3, 105.7, 105.7, 105.3) and finished fifth in the qualification round to make it to the final.

Divyansh Singh Panwar shot six rounds of 629.6 (104.8, 104.3, 104.6, 104.7, 106.3, 104.9) to finish eight in the qualification but he will miss out on a shot at medal because of the rule of best two shooters from each country in the final.

This is third shooting medal for India at the 2023 Asian Games as Ramita Jindal won bronze in 10m air rifle and women's team won silver in 10m air rifle team event yesterday.