Asian Games: Pawan likely to lead Indian Kabaddi team, Pardeep left out

The Indian men's Kabaddi team will have a similar look as the team that won the Asian Kabaddi Championships in June with Pawan Sehrawat most likely to lead the squad.

Both men's and women's Kabaddi team was announced by the Sports Ministry on Friday, via a letter detailing the final list of athletes who would represent India at the Asian Games.

The men's team coached by Ashan Kumar consists of five defenders, five raiders, and two all-rounders. The team is similar to the winning team of the Asian Kabaddi Championships barring one change- Akash Shinde comes in for Mohit Goyat.

The team has a balance of experience and youth with the likes of Pawan Sehrawat, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Sunil Kumar being experienced players to help young players such as Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, and Arjun Deshwal.

There were a few surprising omissions also with the likes of Pardeep Narwal. Pro Kabaddi League's top raider Pardeep Narwal has failed to make it to the national team twice in a row.

Indian men's Kabaddi team has won seven gold and one bronze at the Asian Games with the bronze coming in the 2018 edition when Iran shocked the Indian team in the semi-finals.

Here is Most Awaited Indian Kabaddi Squad for 19th Asian Games with change from previous tournament, to Clinch that Gold Medal again to India

Coming on the back of the Asian Kabaddi Championships title, the Indian team will be ready to get the gold medal back in their medal cabinet.



Much like the men's team, the women's Kabaddi team also lost to Iran in the 2018 Asian Games to return home with a silver medal. With the likes of Sonali Shingate, Ritu Negi, and Sushma Sharma, the team will look to bring the lost glory in the upcoming edition.

Indian men's kabaddi team for Asian Games

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sachin Tanwar, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Naveen Kumar Goyat.

Indian women's kabaddi team for Asian Games

Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pooja, Priyanka, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Ritu Negi, Nishi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde and Sonali Shingate.