Asian Games 2023: List of Indian debutants who won medal

The Asian Games 2023, held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou, China will be etched in India's sporting history as a momentous occasion. India's contingent secured a record-breaking 107 medals, and what sets this achievement apart is the remarkable contribution of debutante athletes.

Avinash Sable secured a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase and added another feather to his cap with a silver medal in the 5000m, showcasing his immense potential. Another young prodigy, Ojas Deotale, made headlines with his outstanding achievements in archery. Deotale clinched a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals in the men's individual, team, and mixed-team compound archery events.

Let's take a look at all the debutants who returned to India with a medal around their neck.

Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara(Men's recurve)

Tushar Shelke(Men's recurve)

Bhajan Kaur(Women's recurve)-18

Simranjeet Kaur(Women's recurve)

Prathamesh Jawkar(Men's Compound)-20

Ojas Deotale(Men's Compound)

Aditi Swami(Women's Compound)-17

Parneet Kaur(Women's Compound)-18

Athletics

Kishore Jena(Men's Javelin)

Praveen Chitravel(Men's Triple Jump)

Ajay Saroj(Men's 1500)

Muhammed Afsal(Men's 800)

Karthik Kumar(Men's 10000)

Gulveer Singh(Men's 10000)

Avinash Sable(Men's 3000 SC)

Tejaswin Shankar(Men's Decathlon)

Ram Baboo(Men's Racewalk)

Nihal William(Men's Relay)

Rahul Baby(Men's Relay)

Muhammad Ajmal(Men's Relay)

Amoj Jacob(Men's Relay)

Mijo Kurian(Men's Relay)

Rajesh Ramesh(Men's Relay)

Arul Rajalingam(Men's Relay)

Ancy Sojan(Women"s Long Jump)

Parul Chaudhary(Women's 3000 SC)

Kiran Baliyan(Women's Shot Put)

Vithya Ramraj(Women's 400 H)

Nandini Agasara(Women's Heptathlon)

Harmilan Bains(Women's 800)

Jyoti Yarraji(Women's 100 H)

Soniya Baishya(Women's Relay)

Florence Barla(Women's Relay)

Subha Venkateshan(Women's Relay)

Aishwarya Mishra(Women's Relay)

Himanshi Malik(Women's Relay)

Jisna Mathew(Women's Relay)

Badminton

Lakshya Sen(Men's team)

Mithun Manjunath(Men's team)

Dhruv Kapila(Men's team)

MR.Arjun(Men's team)

Boxing

Narendra

Preeti

Parveen

Nikhat Zareen

Lovlina Borgohain

Shooting

Arjun Cheema

Sarabjot Singh

Shiva Narwal

Divyansh Panwar

Rudranksh Patil

Aishwary Tomar

Adarsh Singh

Vijayveer Sidhu

Swapnil Kusale

Anantjeet Naruka

Gujoat Khangura

Prithviraj Toindaman

Zoravar Singh

Divya Subbaraju

Palak

Esha Singh

Ashi Chouksey

Mehuli Ghosh

Ramita

Rhythm Sangwan

Manini Kaushik

Sift Kaur

Rajeshwari Kumari

Golf: Aditi Ashok

Squash

Abhay Singh

Anahat Singh

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan

Eabad Ali

Neha Thakur

Wrestling

Aman,

Deepak Punia,

Antim Panghal

Sunil Kumar

Sonam Malik

Equestrian: Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwala, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela

Hockey:

Men's team: Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma

Women's team: Nisha Warsi, Sonika, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete

Kabaddi:﻿

Men's team: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Sachin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde

Women's team: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde