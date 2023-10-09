Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 28
silver 38
Bronze 41
india
Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: List of Indian debutants who won medal

Let's take a closer look at how the debutant athletes made their mark at the Asian Games 2023, returning home with a well-deserved medal haul.

Asian Games 2023: List of Indian debutants who won medal
Avinash Sable: The army man from Mandwa will hope his Asian Games medals fuel the development of his village.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 9 Oct 2023 2:04 PM GMT

The Asian Games 2023, held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou, China will be etched in India's sporting history as a momentous occasion. India's contingent secured a record-breaking 107 medals, and what sets this achievement apart is the remarkable contribution of debutante athletes.

Avinash Sable secured a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase and added another feather to his cap with a silver medal in the 5000m, showcasing his immense potential. Another young prodigy, Ojas Deotale, made headlines with his outstanding achievements in archery. Deotale clinched a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals in the men's individual, team, and mixed-team compound archery events.

Let's take a look at all the debutants who returned to India with a medal around their neck.

Archery

  • Dhiraj Bommadevara(Men's recurve)
  • Tushar Shelke(Men's recurve)
  • Bhajan Kaur(Women's recurve)-18
  • Simranjeet Kaur(Women's recurve)
  • Prathamesh Jawkar(Men's Compound)-20
  • Ojas Deotale(Men's Compound)
  • Aditi Swami(Women's Compound)-17
  • Parneet Kaur(Women's Compound)-18

Athletics

  • Kishore Jena(Men's Javelin)
  • Praveen Chitravel(Men's Triple Jump)
  • Ajay Saroj(Men's 1500)
  • Muhammed Afsal(Men's 800)
  • Karthik Kumar(Men's 10000)
  • Gulveer Singh(Men's 10000)
  • Avinash Sable(Men's 3000 SC)
  • Tejaswin Shankar(Men's Decathlon)
  • Ram Baboo(Men's Racewalk)
  • Nihal William(Men's Relay)
  • Rahul Baby(Men's Relay)
  • Muhammad Ajmal(Men's Relay)
  • Amoj Jacob(Men's Relay)
  • Mijo Kurian(Men's Relay)
  • Rajesh Ramesh(Men's Relay)
  • Arul Rajalingam(Men's Relay)
  • Ancy Sojan(Women"s Long Jump)
  • Parul Chaudhary(Women's 3000 SC)
  • Kiran Baliyan(Women's Shot Put)
  • Vithya Ramraj(Women's 400 H)
  • Nandini Agasara(Women's Heptathlon)
  • Harmilan Bains(Women's 800)
  • Jyoti Yarraji(Women's 100 H)
  • Soniya Baishya(Women's Relay)
  • Florence Barla(Women's Relay)
  • Subha Venkateshan(Women's Relay)
  • Aishwarya Mishra(Women's Relay)
  • Himanshi Malik(Women's Relay)
  • Jisna Mathew(Women's Relay)

Badminton

  • Lakshya Sen(Men's team)
  • Mithun Manjunath(Men's team)
  • Dhruv Kapila(Men's team)
  • MR.Arjun(Men's team)

Boxing

  • Narendra
  • Preeti
  • Parveen
  • Nikhat Zareen
  • Lovlina Borgohain

Shooting

  • Arjun Cheema
  • Sarabjot Singh
  • Shiva Narwal
  • Divyansh Panwar
  • Rudranksh Patil
  • Aishwary Tomar
  • Adarsh Singh
  • Vijayveer Sidhu
  • Swapnil Kusale
  • Anantjeet Naruka
  • Gujoat Khangura
  • Prithviraj Toindaman
  • Zoravar Singh
  • Divya Subbaraju
  • Palak
  • Esha Singh
  • Ashi Chouksey
  • Mehuli Ghosh
  • Ramita
  • Rhythm Sangwan
  • Manini Kaushik
  • Sift Kaur
  • Rajeshwari Kumari

Golf: Aditi Ashok

Squash

  • Abhay Singh
  • Anahat Singh

Sailing

  • Vishnu Saravanan
  • Eabad Ali
  • Neha Thakur

Wrestling

  • Aman,
  • Deepak Punia,
  • Antim Panghal
  • Sunil Kumar
  • Sonam Malik

Equestrian: Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwala, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela

Hockey:

Men's team: Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma

Women's team: Nisha Warsi, Sonika, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete

Kabaddi:﻿

Men's team: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Sachin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde

Women's team: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde

