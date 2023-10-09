Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: List of Indian debutants who won medal
Let's take a closer look at how the debutant athletes made their mark at the Asian Games 2023, returning home with a well-deserved medal haul.
The Asian Games 2023, held in the vibrant city of Hangzhou, China will be etched in India's sporting history as a momentous occasion. India's contingent secured a record-breaking 107 medals, and what sets this achievement apart is the remarkable contribution of debutante athletes.
Avinash Sable secured a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase and added another feather to his cap with a silver medal in the 5000m, showcasing his immense potential. Another young prodigy, Ojas Deotale, made headlines with his outstanding achievements in archery. Deotale clinched a remarkable hat-trick of gold medals in the men's individual, team, and mixed-team compound archery events.
Let's take a look at all the debutants who returned to India with a medal around their neck.
Archery
- Dhiraj Bommadevara(Men's recurve)
- Tushar Shelke(Men's recurve)
- Bhajan Kaur(Women's recurve)-18
- Simranjeet Kaur(Women's recurve)
- Prathamesh Jawkar(Men's Compound)-20
- Ojas Deotale(Men's Compound)
- Aditi Swami(Women's Compound)-17
- Parneet Kaur(Women's Compound)-18
Athletics
- Kishore Jena(Men's Javelin)
- Praveen Chitravel(Men's Triple Jump)
- Ajay Saroj(Men's 1500)
- Muhammed Afsal(Men's 800)
- Karthik Kumar(Men's 10000)
- Gulveer Singh(Men's 10000)
- Avinash Sable(Men's 3000 SC)
- Tejaswin Shankar(Men's Decathlon)
- Ram Baboo(Men's Racewalk)
- Nihal William(Men's Relay)
- Rahul Baby(Men's Relay)
- Muhammad Ajmal(Men's Relay)
- Amoj Jacob(Men's Relay)
- Mijo Kurian(Men's Relay)
- Rajesh Ramesh(Men's Relay)
- Arul Rajalingam(Men's Relay)
- Ancy Sojan(Women"s Long Jump)
- Parul Chaudhary(Women's 3000 SC)
- Kiran Baliyan(Women's Shot Put)
- Vithya Ramraj(Women's 400 H)
- Nandini Agasara(Women's Heptathlon)
- Harmilan Bains(Women's 800)
- Jyoti Yarraji(Women's 100 H)
- Soniya Baishya(Women's Relay)
- Florence Barla(Women's Relay)
- Subha Venkateshan(Women's Relay)
- Aishwarya Mishra(Women's Relay)
- Himanshi Malik(Women's Relay)
- Jisna Mathew(Women's Relay)
Badminton
- Lakshya Sen(Men's team)
- Mithun Manjunath(Men's team)
- Dhruv Kapila(Men's team)
- MR.Arjun(Men's team)
Boxing
- Narendra
- Preeti
- Parveen
- Nikhat Zareen
- Lovlina Borgohain
Shooting
- Arjun Cheema
- Sarabjot Singh
- Shiva Narwal
- Divyansh Panwar
- Rudranksh Patil
- Aishwary Tomar
- Adarsh Singh
- Vijayveer Sidhu
- Swapnil Kusale
- Anantjeet Naruka
- Gujoat Khangura
- Prithviraj Toindaman
- Zoravar Singh
- Divya Subbaraju
- Palak
- Esha Singh
- Ashi Chouksey
- Mehuli Ghosh
- Ramita
- Rhythm Sangwan
- Manini Kaushik
- Sift Kaur
- Rajeshwari Kumari
Golf: Aditi Ashok
Squash
- Abhay Singh
- Anahat Singh
Sailing
- Vishnu Saravanan
- Eabad Ali
- Neha Thakur
Wrestling
- Aman,
- Deepak Punia,
- Antim Panghal
- Sunil Kumar
- Sonam Malik
Equestrian: Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwala, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela
Hockey:
Men's team: Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma
Women's team: Nisha Warsi, Sonika, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete
Kabaddi:
Men's team: Nitesh Kumar, Parvesh, Sachin, Vishal Bhardwaj, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Akash Shinde
Women's team: Akshima, Jyoti, Pooja, Pushpa Rana, Nidhi Sharma, Sushma Sharma, Snehal Shinde