Asian Games medals for India in boxing

Boxing has been part of the Asian Games roster continuously barring the first edition in 1951. It is one of the most famous combat sports in the world. Men's boxing has the part of the boxing roster from the very start whereas women's boxing came in very late in the 2010 Asian Games in China.



The 1954 Asian Games was the first time Boxing was part of Asiad. Hosts Philippines topped the boxing medal tally with five out of seven available gold medals. Overall, South Korea leads the medal chart in Boxing with Thailand second and Uzbekistan in third position.

India is in eighth position with nine gold, sixteen silver, and thirty-two bronze medals. Hawa Singh, Vikas Krishan Yadav, Vijendra Singh, and Mary Kom are the few big names who have multiple Asian Games Medals.



Indian Boxing performance at every Asian Games



1958 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈1🥉)

In 1958, India won its first boxing medals in the Asian Games, a silver in men's 75 kg for Hari Singh and a bronze in men's 60 kg for Sundar Rao.



1962 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇2🥉)

Padam Bahadur took the first-ever boxing gold medal for India at the 1962 Asiad in the men's 60 kg category.



1966 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥈)

Hawa Singh took the only gold of the Indian boxing contingent at 1966 Asiad in the Men's 81+ kg category. The second medal came with Narayane More winning silver in men's 54 kg.



1970 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥈)

Hawa Singh defended his title in the 1970 Asian Games with a gold again in the same category. In men's 57 kg, Muniswamy Venu won the silver medal.



1974 ASIAN GAMES (3🥈2🥉)

Five boxing medals for India in 1974 Asiad including three silver medals in men's 75 kg, 81 kg, +81 kg.



1978 ASIAN GAMES (1🥈2🥉)

The heavyweight category again proved to be the most successful category for India as Brij Mohan took silver in the 81+ kg category.



1982 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇2🥈3🥉)

Kaur Singh takes the Only gold of the edition again in the heavyweight category of Men's 91 kg.



1986 ASIAN GAMES (4🥈5🥉)

The 1986 Asian Games was one of the most successful Asiad for Indian boxing as Indian boxers returned with 9 medals from this edition.



1990 ASIAN GAMES (1🥉)

Gopal Dewang won the only medal for India in the 1990 edition with the bronze medal in men's 71 kg.



1994 ASIAN GAMES (4🥉)

Four bronze medals were won by India in this edition in men's 48 kg,54 kg,81 kg,+91 kg.



1998 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥉)

Dingko Singh took the gold in men's 54 kg. India also earned one bronze in men's 81 kg.



2006 ASIAN GAMES(2🥉)

In 2006, India took two bronze medals 75 kg for Vijendra Singh and +91 kg for Varghese Johnson.



2010 ASIAN GAMES (2🥇3🥈4🥉)

In 2010, India took two gold medals in boxing for the first time with Vikas Krishan Yadav at 60 kg and Vijendra Singh at 75 kg.



2014 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇4🥉)

Mary Kom became the first Indian women boxer to get a boxing gold with the title in Women's 51 Kg.



2018 ASIAN GAMES (1🥇1🥉)

Amit Panghal took the gold in men's 49 kg and bronze for Vikas Krishan Yadav in men's 75 kg.