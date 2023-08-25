Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra leads Indian Athletics contingent
A 66-member Indian athletics contingent is set to take part in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead India's 66-member athletics contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from 23rd September to 8th October, 2023.
A total of 66 athletes across different track and field events will be representing India at the continental showpiece.
The Indian contingent won a total of 20 medals in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games including eight gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals.
The likes of Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Tajinder Toor (Shot Put), Jinson Jhonson (1500m), and Swapna Barman (Heptathlon) will be defending their Asian Games title from the 2018 edition.
The contingent also has debutants such as Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin throw), and Pooja (High Jump) among others.
List of Indian athletes for Asian Games- Event Wise
Men
- Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena- Javelin Throw
- Tajinder Toor, Sahib Singh- Shotput
- Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh- 20km Race walk
- Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin- Long Jump
- Praveen Chitravel, Abdullah Aboobacker- Triple Jump
- Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson- 1500m
- Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal- 800m
- Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P- 400m hurdles
- Kartik Kumar- 10000m
- Gulveer Singh- 10000m, 5000m
- Avinash Sable- 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m
- Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh- High Jump
- Tejaswin Shankar- Decathlon
- Ram Baboo- 35km race walk
- Man Singh, BA Bopaiah- Marathon
- Nihal William, Rahul Baby- 4*400m mixed Team
- Md Anas Yahiya- 400m, 4*400m men's team, 4*400m mixed team
- Md Ajmal- 400m, 4*400m men's team
- Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul R- 4*400m men's team
Women
- Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan- Long Jump
- Ankita- 5000m
- Parul Chaudhary- 5000m, 3000m Steeplechase
- Annu Rani- Javelin Throw
- Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur- Shot Put
- Priyanka- 20km Race walk
- Manju Rani- 35km Race walk
- Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Ravi- 400m hurdles
- Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara- Heptathlon
- Harmilan Bains- 800m, 1500m
- Chanda- 800m
- Diksha- 1500m
- Tanya Kumari, Rachna Kumari- Hammer Throw
- Rubina Yadav, Pooja- High Jump
- Jyothi Yarraji- 100m hurdles, 200m
- Pavithra V- Pole Vault
- Sheena N- Triple Jump
- Nithya Ramraj- 100m hurdles
- Soniya Baishya- 4*400m women's team, 4*400m mixed team
- Florence Barla, Subha V- 4*400m women's team
- Aishwarya Mishra- 400m, 4*400m women's team, 4*400m mixed team
- Himanshi Malik- 400m, 4*400m women's team
- Jisna Mathews- 4*400m women's team, 4*400m mixed team
- Seema Punia- Discus Throw