Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra leads Indian Athletics contingent

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will lead India's 66-member athletics contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from 23rd September to 8th October, 2023.

A total of 66 athletes across different track and field events will be representing India at the continental showpiece.

The Indian contingent won a total of 20 medals in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games including eight gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals.

The likes of Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Tajinder Toor (Shot Put), Jinson Jhonson (1500m), and Swapna Barman (Heptathlon) will be defending their Asian Games title from the 2018 edition.

The contingent also has debutants such as Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin throw), and Pooja (High Jump) among others.

List of Indian athletes for Asian Games- Event Wise

Men

Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena- Javelin Throw

Tajinder Toor, Sahib Singh- Shotput

Sandeep Kumar, Akshdeep Singh- 20km Race walk

Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin- Long Jump

Praveen Chitravel, Abdullah Aboobacker- Triple Jump

Ajay Saroj, Jinson Johnson- 1500m

Krishan Kumar, Md Afsal- 800m

Santhosh Kumar, Yashas P- 400m hurdles

Kartik Kumar- 10000m

Gulveer Singh- 10000m, 5000m

Avinash Sable- 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m

Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh- High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar- Decathlon

Ram Baboo- 35km race walk

Man Singh, BA Bopaiah- Marathon

Nihal William, Rahul Baby- 4*400m mixed Team

Md Anas Yahiya- 400m, 4*400m men's team, 4*400m mixed team

Md Ajmal- 400m, 4*400m men's team

Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul R- 4*400m men's team

Women