Asian Games 2023: Indians who secured 2024 Paris Olympics quota

The recently concluded Asian Games not only bestowed medals upon deserving athletes but also served as a pivotal opportunity to secure coveted quotas for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

These Asian Games champions, after their impressive performances, are now setting their sights on the next grand stage - the Olympics. Here's a rundown of the Indian athletes who successfully punched their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Men's Hockey Team: India's men's hockey team clinched the gold medal with a resounding 5-1 victory, securing their qualification for the Paris Olympics. The team's exceptional performance granted them a direct entry to the Olympics, thanks to the Asian Games' role as a qualifying event. The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, displayed flawless form in Hangzhou, topping the group stage with five victories in as many games.

ANOTHER MEDAL CONFIRMED IN BOXING🇮🇳



19 year old Preeti won a tightly contested quarterfinal and earned a Paris Olympic quota in the process🥳#boxing #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/MEu2ZTkSCT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 30, 2023





Kishore Kumar Jena: India celebrated a historic moment with a double podium finish in Men's Javelin at the Asian Games. Kishore Kumar Jena delivered a stunning performance, securing a silver medal with a new personal best of 87.54m. This achievement comfortably exceeded the qualification standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen: In the women's 50kg category of boxing, Nikhat Zareen secured her spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Despite a disappointing bout in the Asian Games, she earned a bronze medal, and her earlier victory over Jordan's Hanan Nassar in the quarterfinals granted her the crucial Olympic quota.

Lovlina Borgohain: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed the silver medal in the 75kg category at the Asian Games. Though only the winners in her division received guaranteed Olympic quotas, her stellar performance in the championship match secured her a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Preeti Pawar, Praveen Hooda: The Asian Games also showcased India's emerging talent in women's boxing. Preeti Pawar, a 19-year-old boxer competing in the 54kg category, secured an Olympic spot by reaching the semifinals. Parveen Hooda, who triumphed in the 57kg category quarterfinals, became the fourth Indian boxer to earn a Paris Olympics quota at the Asian Games.