Asian Games 2023: List of Indian athletes with multiple medals

Asian Games 2023 has proved to be the best-ever edition for India with a total of 107 medals with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

This is the first time in Asian Games history that India has crossed the 100-medal mark.

This 19th edition saw the rise of youngsters such as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Ojas Deotale, Esha Singh, and a few athletes who completed their double with back-to-back gold in two editions like Neeraj Chopra and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.

Here is the List of Indian athletes with multiple medals:

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- Shooting - 4 Medals(2🥇1🥈1🥉)

Aishwary is the only Indian male player who won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games. He won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle men team and 50m rifle 3P team and a silver in the 50m rifle 3P individual event.



He also won a Bronze medal in the 10m air rifle individual event.



Esha Singh- Shooting - 4 Medals(1🥇3🥈)



Esha is the only Indian female player who won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games. She won the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team and also as many as three silver medals in 25m pistol individual, 10m air pistol team women, and 10m air pistol individual. S



She became the first Indian women's player to win a silver medal in a 10m air pistol individual event.



Ojas Deotale- Archery - 3 Medals(3🥇)



Indian compound Archers completed a clean sweep at the 2023 Asian Games and Ojas Deotale was one of the key figures in this as he won 3 gold medals, the most by any other Indian male player in this tournament.



He won all three possible gold in men's individual, men's team, and mixed team. He recently became the first Indian male archer to win the gold medal at the World Championships and now he is the first male archer to take individual gold at the Asian Games.



Jyothi Surekha- Archery - 3 Medals(3🥇)



Jyothi's long wait for an individual Asian Games medal came to an end as the veteran archer won the women's individual gold in Hangzhou. Playing in her third Asian Games, Jyothi didn't have any individual medals before.



She also added two more gold medals in her kitty through the mixed team and women's team.



Indian Athletes with two medals:



1. Ashi Chouksey - Shooting - (2🥈1🥉)



2. Vithya Ramraj - Athletics - (2🥈1🥉)



3. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash -(2🥇)



4. Parul Chaudhary - Athletics - (1🥇1🥈)



5. Saurav Ghosal - Squash - (1🥇1🥈)



6.Palak - Shooting - (1🥇1🥈)



7. Rajesh Ramesh - Athletics - (1🥇1🥈)



8. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton - (1🥇1🥈)

9. Avinash Mukund Sable - Athletics - (1🥇1🥈)

10. Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting - (1🥇1🥈)



11. Sarabjot Singh - Shooting - (1🥇1🥈)



12. Chirag Shetty - Badminton - (1🥇1🥈)



13. Muhammed Ajmal - Athletics - (1🥇1🥈)



14. Abhishek Verma - Archery - (1🥇1🥈)



15. Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian - (1🥇1🥉)



16. Kynan Chenai - Shooting - (1🥇1🥉)



17. Dipika Pallikal - Squash - (1🥇1🥉)



18. Abhay Singh - Squash- (1🥇1🥉)



19. Aditi Gopichand Swami- Archery- (1🥇1🥉)



20. Harmilan Bains - Athletics - (2🥈)



21. Divya Thadigol - Shooting- (2🥈)



22. Subha Venkatesan - Athletics -(2🥈)



23. Ashish - Rowing - (1🥈1🥉)



24. HS Prannoy - Badminton - (1🥈1🥉)



25. Punit Kumar - Rowing - (1🥈1🥉)



26. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - Shooting - (1🥈1🥉)



27. Ramita - Shooting - (1🥈1🥉)



28. Bheem Singh - Rowing - (1🥈1🥉)



29. Jaswinder Singh - Rowing - (1🥈1🥉)



30. Anahat Singh - Squash - (2🥉)

