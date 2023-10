Asian Games 2023: List of Indian athletes with multiple medals

Asian Games 2023 has proved to be the best-ever edition for India with a total of 107 medals with 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

This is the first time in Asian Games history that India has crossed the 100-medal mark.

This 19th edition saw the rise of youngsters such as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Ojas Deotale, Esha Singh, and a few athletes who completed their double with back-to-back gold in two editions like Neeraj Chopra and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.

Here is the List of Indian athletes with multiple medals:

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar- Shooting - 4 Medals(2๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)

Aishwary is the only Indian male player who won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games. He won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle men team and 50m rifle 3P team and a silver in the 50m rifle 3P individual event.



He also won a Bronze medal in the 10m air rifle individual event.



Esha Singh- Shooting - 4 Medals(1๐Ÿฅ‡3๐Ÿฅˆ)



Esha is the only Indian female player who won four medals at the 2023 Asian Games. She won the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team and also as many as three silver medals in 25m pistol individual, 10m air pistol team women, and 10m air pistol individual. S



She became the first Indian women's player to win a silver medal in a 10m air pistol individual event.



Ojas Deotale- Archery - 3 Medals(3๐Ÿฅ‡)



Indian compound Archers completed a clean sweep at the 2023 Asian Games and Ojas Deotale was one of the key figures in this as he won 3 gold medals, the most by any other Indian male player in this tournament.



He won all three possible gold in men's individual, men's team, and mixed team. He recently became the first Indian male archer to win the gold medal at the World Championships and now he is the first male archer to take individual gold at the Asian Games.



Jyothi Surekha- Archery - 3 Medals(3๐Ÿฅ‡)



Jyothi's long wait for an individual Asian Games medal came to an end as the veteran archer won the women's individual gold in Hangzhou. Playing in her third Asian Games, Jyothi didn't have any individual medals before.



She also added two more gold medals in her kitty through the mixed team and women's team.



Indian Athletes with two medals:



1. Ashi Chouksey - Shooting - (2๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



2. Vithya Ramraj - Athletics - (2๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



3. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - Squash -(2๐Ÿฅ‡)



4. Parul Chaudhary - Athletics - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



5. Saurav Ghosal - Squash - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



6.Palak - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



7. Rajesh Ramesh - Athletics - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



8. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy - Badminton - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)

9. Avinash Mukund Sable - Athletics - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)

10. Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



11. Sarabjot Singh - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



12. Chirag Shetty - Badminton - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



13. Muhammed Ajmal - Athletics - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



14. Abhishek Verma - Archery - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅˆ)



15. Anush Agarwalla - Equestrian - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅ‰)



16. Kynan Chenai - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅ‰)



17. Dipika Pallikal - Squash - (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅ‰)



18. Abhay Singh - Squash- (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅ‰)



19. Aditi Gopichand Swami- Archery- (1๐Ÿฅ‡1๐Ÿฅ‰)



20. Harmilan Bains - Athletics - (2๐Ÿฅˆ)



21. Divya Thadigol - Shooting- (2๐Ÿฅˆ)



22. Subha Venkatesan - Athletics -(2๐Ÿฅˆ)



23. Ashish - Rowing - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



24. HS Prannoy - Badminton - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



25. Punit Kumar - Rowing - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



26. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



27. Ramita - Shooting - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



28. Bheem Singh - Rowing - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



29. Jaswinder Singh - Rowing - (1๐Ÿฅˆ1๐Ÿฅ‰)



30. Anahat Singh - Squash - (2๐Ÿฅ‰)