Indian athletes to carry tri-coloured lapel pins in 2023 Asian Games

Indian athletes at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starting from September 2023, will wear tricolour lapel pins designed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A lapel pin is a small pin worn on clothing, often worn on jackets. The pin designed by IOA represents India’s unity in diversity and will remind the world of the country’s vibrant culture and heritage.

“Sport is not just about competition but also about camaraderie, respect and understanding,” IOA president Dr. PT Usha said in a press release.

“The pins are a small but significant way of showcasing our rich culture and heritage and sharing it with the world. We are confident that our athletes will wear them with pride and spread the spirit of India wherever they go.”



The IOA President said the pins are not just symbols but also tokens of friendship and mutual admiration.

“Each member of the Indian contingent will be provided a number of these pins which they can exchange with athletes and officials of other nations. It is a time-honoured tradition and a wonderful way to foster relationships between nations beyond the competitions,” she said.

The pins have been crafted to encompass the core elements of the IOA emblem. It proudly displays the tricolour of the National Flag. The pin also displays the internationally recognised symbol of the Olympics, the five intertwined rings.