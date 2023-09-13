Medals won by Indian Archers in Asian Games history

Archery has been part of the Asian Games from the 1978 edition in Thailand. Japan won the first edition of Archery at the Asian Games but since then it's been a tale of South Korean dominance in this sport.

India won their first archery medal in 2006 in the Men's Recurve team category. India currently stands in fifth position in the overall medal tally of Archery at the Asian Games with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

India's only gold in Archery was at the 2014 Asian Games where the Men's compound team beat South Korea in the Final. The introduction of Compound Archery to the programme at the 2014 Games has meant greater success for Indians since then.

Here we take a look at all the Indian medalists in Archery:

ASIAN GAMES 2006, QATAR (1🥉)

This was the first time India won the Asian Games medal in Archery. The men's recurve team of Jayanta Talukdar, Tarundeep Rai, Mangal Singh, and Vishwas took the Bronze medal.

ASIAN GAMES 2010, CHINA (1🥈2🥉)

This was the first time India got an individual medal in Archery as Tarundeep Rai took Silver in the Men's recurve. Also, both Men's and Women's teams finished with the Bronze medal at the event.

ASIAN GAMES 2014, SOUTH KOREA (1🥇1🥈2🥉)

The Compound Men's Team won the first-ever Gold for India. Compound archery was first time introduced in the 2014 Asian Games, which led to India's first-ever Gold in Archery. Abhishek Verma became the first individual medalist in the Compound category with the Silver in the Men's compound. There were also a Bronze for both Women's singles and Women's team in the compound category.

ASIAN GAMES 2018, INDONESIA (2🥈)

Compound teams got back-to-back medals at two consecutive Asian Games. Both the Men's and Women's teams took the Silver medal at the Jakarta Asian Games, in 2018.