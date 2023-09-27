Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 28, Schedule, timings, medal events

Indians shooters won 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze) on Wednesday. 50m rifle 3 positions women team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik win silver and in individual final Sift Kaur Samra takes gold with a new World Record and Ashi Chouksey takes bronze 25m women's pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan take gold and silver for Esha Singh in individual event. Men's skeet team of Anant Jeet Singh, Gurjoat Khangura and Angad Veer Singh Bajwa takes bronze and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka also takes silver in Individual

The Indian women’s hockey team opened its 19th Asian Games campaign in style by defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen sailed into the quarter-finals of the women's 50 kg category after defeating Bak Chorong of Korea.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 28 (all times are in IST).



Badminton

6:30 AM - women's team Round of 16

Boxing

12:00 PM - 60Kg R16 women-Jasmine

5:30 PM - 51Kg R16 men-Deepak

6:45 PM - 71 Kg R16 men-Nishant Dev

Bridge

6:30 AM -Men's, Mixed First round Match-5

11:00 AM - Men's, Mixed First round Match-6, Women's Match-4

1:30 PM - Men's, Mixed First round Match-7, Women's Match-5

4:00 PM - Men's, Mixed First round Match-8

Cycling

7:30 AM - Men's Omnium - Niraj Kumar

7:48 AM - Men's Sprint Quarterfinal - David Becham

Equestrian

12:30 PM - Dressage Final - Medal Match

Football

5:00 PM - Men's R16 - India Vs Saudi Arabia

Golf

4:00 AM - Women's Golf round-1

8:00 AM - Men's Golf round-1

Hockey

6:15 PM - Men's India Vs Japan

Shooting

6:30 AM -10m Air pistol Men's qualification

6:30 AM - Skeet Mixed team qualification

9:00 AM - 10m Air pistol Men's Final - Medal Match

10:30 AM - Skeet Mixed team Final - Medal Match

Squash

10:00 AM - Women's India vs Malaysia

1:30 PM - Men's India vs Nepal