Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 27, Schedule, timings, medal events

The third day of the Asian Games 2023 turned out to be historic for India with the mixed Dressage team winning an unexpected gold in the team event.

Apart from the historic gold, India won medals in sailing with Neha Thakur claiming silver and Eabad Ali winning bronze.

On the fourth day of the Asian Games 2023, the Indian women's hockey team will start their campaign against Singapore while the Equestrian players will go for the glory in the individual section.

In squash, both men's and women's team will play their group games. Manu Bhaker will be the star of the shooting after finishing the first day of the 25m women's pistol on top.

Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 27 (all times are in IST).

3*3 Basketball

12:10 PM:- Men-India Vs Macau

4:55 PM-Women-India Vs China

Artistic Gymnastics

12:30 PM- Women's All-Around Final-Pranati Nayak-Medal event

Basketball

5:30 PM:-Women-India Vs Indonesia

Boxing

1:15 PM- Men's 63.5 kg Category R16- Shiva Thapa v Kultaev Aksat

1:30 PM- Men's 92 kg Category R16- Sanjeet v M Lazizbek

5:15 PM- Women's 50 kg category R16- Nikhat Zareen v Bar Chorong

Bridge

6:30 AM:- Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-1

11:00 AM:--Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-2

1:30 PM:--Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-3

4:00 PM:--Men's, Mixed First round Match-4

Chess

12:30 PM - Men's and Women's Round 8

2:30 PM - Men's and Women's Round 9 - Medal event

Cycling

7:30 AM - Men's sprint-Medal event

7:56 AM - Women's Keirin-Medal event

Equestrian

5:30 AM - Individual Dressage- Round 1

Esports

11:30 AM - Leagues of legend-India v Vietnam (quarter-final)

Fencing

6:30 AM - Men's Foil team-Elimination round to final- Medal event

10:30 AM - Women's Epee Team-Elimination round to final- Medal event



Handball

4:30 PM - Women- India v Hong Kong

Hockey

10:15 AM - Women Group stage -India v Singapore

Sailing

8:30 AM -

Men's Windsurfing (race- 20, 21, 22) - Medal Event

Women's ILCA6 (race 12) - Medal Event

9:30 AM -



Men's Kite-Semis and Final - Medal Event

Men's ILCA7-(Race 12) - Medal Event

Shooting

6:30 AM - Men's Skeet (50 shots)- Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Anant Jeet Singh Nakura, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

6:30 AM - Women's Skeet (50 shots)- Darshana Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal

6:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 position women Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey

6:30 AM - 25m pistol women stage 2- Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan

9:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 position women Final - Medal Event

12:00 PM - Men's Skeet Final - Medal Event

12:00 PM - Women's Skeet Final - Medal Event

1:00 PM - 25m pistol women Final - Medal Event

Squash

7:30 AM - Men - India v Kuwait

7:30 AM - Women - India v Nepal

2:00 PM - Women - India v Macau

4:30 PM - Men - India v Pakistan

Swimming

7:33 AM - Women's 100m butterfly- Nina Venkatesh

8:04 AM - Women's 100m Backstroke -Maana Patel

8:21 AM - Men's 200m freestyle - Srihari Natraj, Tanish George

8:34 AM - Women's 100m Breaststroke -Linyesha

Table Tennis

1:30 PM:-Men's doubles R64

3:50 PM:-Mixed Doubles R32

4:25 PM:-Mixed Doubles R32

Tennis

10:00 AM -Sumit Nagal v Zhang Zhizhen - Quarterfinal

2:00 PM - Men's Doubles Quarterfinal v China

10:00 AM -Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji- Quarterfinal

1:30 PM - Mixed Doubles 1 (Round 3) v Japan

1:00 PM - Mixed doubles 2 (Round-3) v Philippines

Wushu

12:00 PM - Men's Gunshu-Rohit Jadhav- Medal event