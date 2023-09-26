Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on September 27, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the fourth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedule.
The third day of the Asian Games 2023 turned out to be historic for India with the mixed Dressage team winning an unexpected gold in the team event.
Read: What is dressage, where India won Equestrian gold after 41 years? - Explained
Apart from the historic gold, India won medals in sailing with Neha Thakur claiming silver and Eabad Ali winning bronze.
On the fourth day of the Asian Games 2023, the Indian women's hockey team will start their campaign against Singapore while the Equestrian players will go for the glory in the individual section.
In squash, both men's and women's team will play their group games. Manu Bhaker will be the star of the shooting after finishing the first day of the 25m women's pistol on top.
Here are all the events that Indians will be participating in on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 on September 27 (all times are in IST).
3*3 Basketball
12:10 PM:- Men-India Vs Macau
4:55 PM-Women-India Vs China
Artistic Gymnastics
12:30 PM- Women's All-Around Final-Pranati Nayak-Medal event
Basketball
5:30 PM:-Women-India Vs Indonesia
Boxing
1:15 PM- Men's 63.5 kg Category R16- Shiva Thapa v Kultaev Aksat
1:30 PM- Men's 92 kg Category R16- Sanjeet v M Lazizbek
5:15 PM- Women's 50 kg category R16- Nikhat Zareen v Bar Chorong
Bridge
6:30 AM:- Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-1
11:00 AM:--Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-2
1:30 PM:--Men's, Women's, Mixed First round Match-3
4:00 PM:--Men's, Mixed First round Match-4
Chess
12:30 PM - Men's and Women's Round 8
2:30 PM - Men's and Women's Round 9 - Medal event
Cycling
7:30 AM - Men's sprint-Medal event
7:56 AM - Women's Keirin-Medal event
Equestrian
5:30 AM - Individual Dressage- Round 1
Esports
11:30 AM - Leagues of legend-India v Vietnam (quarter-final)
Fencing
6:30 AM - Men's Foil team-Elimination round to final- Medal event
10:30 AM - Women's Epee Team-Elimination round to final- Medal event
Handball
4:30 PM - Women- India v Hong Kong
Hockey
10:15 AM - Women Group stage -India v Singapore
Sailing
8:30 AM -
Men's Windsurfing (race- 20, 21, 22) - Medal Event
Women's ILCA6 (race 12) - Medal Event
9:30 AM -
Men's Kite-Semis and Final - Medal Event
Men's ILCA7-(Race 12) - Medal Event
Shooting
6:30 AM - Men's Skeet (50 shots)- Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Anant Jeet Singh Nakura, Gurjoat Singh Khangura
6:30 AM - Women's Skeet (50 shots)- Darshana Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
6:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 position women Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey
6:30 AM - 25m pistol women stage 2- Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan
9:30 AM - 50m Rifle 3 position women Final - Medal Event
12:00 PM - Men's Skeet Final - Medal Event
12:00 PM - Women's Skeet Final - Medal Event
1:00 PM - 25m pistol women Final - Medal Event
Squash
7:30 AM - Men - India v Kuwait
7:30 AM - Women - India v Nepal
2:00 PM - Women - India v Macau
4:30 PM - Men - India v Pakistan
Swimming
7:33 AM - Women's 100m butterfly- Nina Venkatesh
8:04 AM - Women's 100m Backstroke -Maana Patel
8:21 AM - Men's 200m freestyle - Srihari Natraj, Tanish George
8:34 AM - Women's 100m Breaststroke -Linyesha
Table Tennis
1:30 PM:-Men's doubles R64
3:50 PM:-Mixed Doubles R32
4:25 PM:-Mixed Doubles R32
Tennis
10:00 AM -Sumit Nagal v Zhang Zhizhen - Quarterfinal
2:00 PM - Men's Doubles Quarterfinal v China
10:00 AM -Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji- Quarterfinal
1:30 PM - Mixed Doubles 1 (Round 3) v Japan
1:00 PM - Mixed doubles 2 (Round-3) v Philippines
Wushu
12:00 PM - Men's Gunshu-Rohit Jadhav- Medal event