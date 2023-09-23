India Wushu at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

Wushu, a martial sport which has been part of the Asian Games since 1990, will have its ninth edition at the Asiad starting on Sunday. India has won 7 medals in Wushu in the history of the Asian Games - one silver and 6 bronze medals.

With the men's 75 kg sanda category returning after 8 years, there will be an increase of one extra gold medal that this sport will offer at the Asian Games this year. There were 14 on offer in 2018.

Indian hopes are lying on the likes of Roshibina Devi Naorem in women's 60 kg and Vikrant Baliyan in men's 60 kg. Three female Indian wushu players, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu have been denied entry to China as they hail from the state of Arunachal Pradesh.



Hosts China will be the favourite to top the medal tally in Wushu as they are the world leaders of this sport. Iran are the second favourite.

Indian Wushu Team at 2023 Asian Games

Men - Changquan: Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Mayanglambam, Daosu: Rohit Jadhav, 56 kg Sando: Suraj Mayanglambam, 60 kg Sando: Surya Pratap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan

Women - 60 kg Sando: Roshibina Devi Naorem

Wushu Schedule at 2023 Asian Games (in IST)

Men's Changquan: From 6:30 am on 24 September

Men's Sanda Round of 16: From 5:00 pm on 25 September



Women's Sanda Round of 16: From 5:00 pm on 25 September

Men's Daosu: From 6:30 am on 27 September

India at Asian Games 2023: Medal Chances in Wushu

Men's Changquan | Possible Finish: 5th to 8th

Anjul and Suraj both took part in 2018 Asian Games and finished 5th and 10th respectively. This is the third Asian Games for Anjul as he looks to get his first ever Asian medal. There will be competition from 2022 World Games champion from Indonesia, the runner-up from Korea and also the defending champion from China.

Men's Daosu | Possible Finish: 6th to 8th

Asian Games debutant Rohit Jadhav made his name on the international circuit when he won the gold medal at a competition in Russia in 2022. He will be up against the likes of defending champion and reigning World Games champion from China, the runner-up from Singapore as well as Taipei and Korean players.

Men's Sando | Possible Finish: 3rd to 5th

Sando is the most successful category for India. All the previous Asian Games medals in Wushu have been won in this category. Three players are taking part in men's sando - defending bronze medalist Surya Pratap Singh and reigning world bronze medalist Vikrant Baliyan in 60 kg, and Sunil Singh in 56 kg. The Men's 60 kg category is the best chance of a medal for India as a medal has been won in this category in four previous editions.



Women's Sando | Possible Finish: 2nd to 4th

The women's sando event is also a medal hopeful event for India. Onilu Tega (52 kg) will be a big miss as she had won gold at a Wushu met in Moscow, Russia in May 2023. In her absence, defending bronze medalist and Worlds quarterfinalist Roshibina Devi (60 kg) remains the only hope. Roshibina is also one of the likeliest candidates to win India a first gold medal in Wushu.