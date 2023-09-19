India v/s China LIVE: When and where to watch Asian Games football match - streaming, telecast

India will kick off its football campaign at the Asian Games on Tuesday. The men's team takes on host China in Hangzhou.



India reached China on Monday and had no training session before the game against the host after finalising the squad following a prolonged drama.

"After an extremely long journey, we reached our hotel here in China at half past midnight. Time to rest and see if the team can recover for tomorrow’s game," said head coach Igor Stimac.

Stimac, on Sunday, lashed out at Indian Super League clubs for refusing to release their players for the Asian Games, which is not part of the FIFA international window.

With several key players like goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Liston Colaco, and Anwar Ali missing the Asian Games, India is unlikely to have the upper hand over China.

Live streaming info:

When will the India v/s China Asian Games football match be played?

The Asian Games men's football match between India and China will be played on September 19.

When will the India v/s China Asian Games football match kick off?

The India v/s China Asian Games football match will kick off at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where will the India v/s China Asian Games football match take place?

The India v/s China Asian Games football match will be played at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India v/s China Asian Games football match in India?

The India v/s China Asian Games football match will be telecast live on Sony Ten.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India v/s China Asian Games football match?

The India v/s China Asian Games football match will be streamed live on Sony LIV.