India Squash squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

India's squash contingent at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China are aiming for a historic outing. Led by the indomitable Saurav Ghosal, who has had a part to play in 7 of India's total 13 Asiad medals won in the past, the Indian squash players will be looking to win their first gold medal since 2014.

India's only gold medal in squash had been won by the men's team in 2014. Saurav Ghoshal (once) and the women's team (twice) have won the three silver medals, while there have been nine bronze medals.



The 37-year-old Saurav will be looking to win an individual gold medal to complete his Asian Games medal cabinet, while India also stand a good chance to win gold in the new mixed doubles event.



Indian Squash Team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu



Women: Joshna Chinnappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

Asian Games Draw

Women's/ Men's Singles

1. Saurav Ghosal: Seeded second in the tournament, Ghosal will be a prominent contender for the title. He is aiming to build on his runner-up performance in 2014.

2. Tanvi Khanna: Seeded 5/8 in the Women’s Singles event, Khanna will be striving to advance to the latter stages of the competition.

3. Joshna Chinappa: Another Indian player seeded 5/8 in the Women’s Singles event, Chinappa will also be looking to make her mark in the tournament.

In the Squash Mixed Doubles event:

1. Karthik and Sandhu: They are the No.1 seeds in the Mixed Doubles event and will be representing India.

2. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh: Seeded 4th in the Mixed Doubles event, this Indian pairing will be vying for success in the competition.

In the Men’s Team event:

1. India: The Indian team is the top seed in Pool A and will be facing competition from Pakistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, and Nepal.

In the Women’s Team event:

1. Malaysia: Seeded 2nd in Pool B, the Malaysian team will be aiming to progress in the competition.

Men's Asian Rankings:



- Saurav Ghosal: 2

- Abhay Singh: 11

- Mahesh Mangaonkar: 12

- Harinderpal Singh Sandhu: 66

Women's Asian Rankings:

- Joshna Chinnappa: 12

- Tanvi Khanna: 16

- Anahat Singh: 50

Squash Schedule at Asian Games

The squash events at the 2023 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 26 to October 5, 2023, at the Hangzhou Sports Park EXPO Center in Hangzhou, China.

(All timings are in IST)

Women's Team

September 26: First round, team pool match- 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 26: Second round, team pool match- 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 27: Third round, team pool match- 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 27: Fourth round, team pool match- 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 28: Fifth round, team pool match- 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 29: Semi-finals- 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM- (C1)

September 29: Semi-finals- 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM- (C1)

September 30: Finals- 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM- (C1)

Men's Team

September 26: First round, team pool match- 10:00 AM to 12.00 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 26: Second round, team pool match- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 27: Third round, team pool match- 10:00 AM to 12:00 AM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 27: Fourth round, team pool match- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM-(C1, C2, C3, C4)

September 28: Quarter Final- 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM-(C1, C2)

September 28: Quarter Final- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM-(C1, C2)

September 29: Semi-finals- 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM- (C1)

September 29: Semi-finals- 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM- (C1)

September 30: Finals- 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM- (C1)

Mixed Doubles

October 1: First round, Team pool match- 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM-(C6,C7,C8)

October 1: Second round, Team pool match- 1:30 PM to 3:45 PM-(C6,C7,C8)

October 2: Third round, Team pool match- 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM-(C6,C7,C8)

October 2: Fourth round, Team pool match- 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM-(C6,C7,C8)

October 3: Fifth round, Team pool match- 8:30 AM to 10:45 AM-(C6,C7,C8)

October 3: Quarter Finals- 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM-(C6/C7)

October 4: Semi-finals- 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM- (C7)

October 5: Final- 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM-(C7)

Men's/Women's Singles

October 1: Men's Singles- First round- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM-(C1,C2,C3, C4, C5)

October 1: Women's Singles- First round- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM-(C1,C2,C3)



October 2: Men's/Women's- Round of 16- 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM-(C1,C2,C3, C4)

October 3: Men's/Women's- Quarter-final- 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM-(C1,C2)



October 4: Women's Singles- Semi-final- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM-(C1)

October 4: Men's Singles- Semi-final- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM-(C1)

October 5: Women's Singles- Final- 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM-(C1)

October 5: Men's Singles- Final- 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM-(C1)

Medal Chances in Squash at Asian Games 2023

India's squash team has set its sights on a glittering medal haul at the 2023 Asian Games: 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze

Men's Team: Silver

The men's team, comprising Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu is a strong contender for medals, having clinched the Asian Team Championships in 2022. Malaysia and Hong Kong are expected to be the toughest tests, as these countries have more than four players in the world's top 100.

Mixed Doubles: Gold

The dynamic duo of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal is poised for gold if they play together, following their victory at the World Doubles Championships in 2022. Dipika also paired up with Harinder Sandhu to win the gold medal at the Asian Games test event in Hangzhou, making this event India's best bet for gold.

Men's Singles: Silver

Saurav Ghosal's impressive track record, including being Asia's second-ranked player and his past championship wins, makes him a strong candidate for the silver medal. He can even clinch a gold as the highest Asian ranked player is just one spot above him, Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia.

Women's Team: Bronze

The women's team, which includes Joshna Chinnappa and Anahat Singh, is expected to clinch a bronze, building on their 2021 and 2022 Asian Women Team Championships performances. Malaysia are strongest contenders for the gold medal, while Hong Kong are favourites for silver. Asia's highest ranked woman is, however, from Japan, Satomi Watanabe.



Performance at the 2018 Asian Games

In the previous edition of the Asian Games in 2018, India's squash players won a total of four medal including one silver and three bronzes:

Women's Team: Silver - The women's team, comprising Dipika Pallikal, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa, and Sunayna Kuruvila, secured a silver medal.

Women's Singles: Bronze - Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinnappa both claimed bronze medals in the women's singles category.



Men's Singles: Bronze - Saurav Ghosal



India's Squash Records at Asian Games

India has an impressive history in squash at the Asian Games, with a total of 13 medals to its name. This includes one gold and three silver medals. India currently ranks fourth on the all-time medal tally in squash at the Asian Games, following Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan.

Gold: Men's Team (2014)

Silver: Saurav Ghosal (2014), Women's Team (2014), Women's Team (2018)

Bronze: Saurav Ghosal (2006, 2010, 2018), Men's Team (2010, 2018), Women's Team (2010), Dipika Pallikal (2014, 2018), Joshna Chinappa (2018)