India Speed Skating Squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

A 14-member speed skating contingent will be representing India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 30 to October 6. This is the biggest contingent for the sport India has ever sent to the Asian Games. Seven of the 14 skaters in the squad are from Maharashtra.

Roller sports has been in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2018. India have featured in both editions so far, having won two bronze medals in 2010. Aarathy Kasturi Raj, one of the most well-established international skaters from the country, will be among those who will look to clinch a silver medal or better this time around.



India Roller Skating Team

Men - Vishwesh Patil, Jinesh Nanal, Vikram Ingale, Siddhant Kambale, Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar

Women - Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Sai Akula, Greeshma Dontara, Merlin Charles, Heeral Sadhu, Kartheeka Jagadeswaran, Sanjana Bathula, Shreyashi Joshi

Roller Skating Schedule at Asian Games

30 September, Saturday (6:30 am to 7:40 am IST)

10,000m Point Elimination Race Speed Skating - Aarathy Kasturi Raj

2 October, Monday (6:30 am to 8:05 am IST)

3000m men's relay team - Vikram Ingale, Siddhant Kamble, Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar

3000m women's relay team - Aarthy Kasturi Raj, Heeral Sadhu, Kartheeka Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula

4 October, Wednesday (11:30 am to 12:30 pm IST)

Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Mixed Pair - Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Shreyashi Joshi

5 October, Thursday (6:30 am to 8 am IST)

Women's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom - Merlin Dhanam Charles

5 October, Thursday (11:30 am to 1 pm IST)

Men's Inline Freestyle Skating Speed Slalom - Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Vishvesh Patil

6 October, Friday (11:30 am to 12:20 pm IST)

Women's Artistic Single Free Skating - Sai Samithas Akula, Greeshma Dontara

India at Asian Games 2023: Medal chances in Roller Sports

Japan will be expected to dominate the speed skating field, with China and Korea following closely. Indian skaters will be looking for history by sneaking into a few podium places. India will be looking at two primary sources of medals - Aarathy Kasturi Raj and the men's 3000m relay team.

Aarathy, who happens to be the wife of cricketer Sandeep Warrier, finished 5th at the World Games in USA last year. The only Asian who finished ahead of her was Yung Chi Yang of Taipei.

She also has a silver medal and two bronze medals to show from previous editions of the Asian Championships. Aarathy had also finished 7th at the 2018 Asian Games. This time, with an improved record to show, she looks set to secure India's best ever finish at the Asian Games. Scores from the national trials also show Aarathy is performing at a level above the rest of India's women skaters.

The men's 3000m relay team comprises Vikram Ingale and Siddhant Kamble, two medallists from the 2018 Asian Championships, who also topped the individual trials before the team's selection. Anandkumar Velkumar is another celebrated member in the team. If Ingale won India's first senior international medal in skating, it was Velkumar who won the first medal for India at the World Championships last year.

Possible Medallists - Aarathy Kasturi Raj, women's relay team, men's relay team, Sai Samithas Akula

Performance at 2018 Asian Games

India had sent four skaters to the 2018 Asian Games. The jump to 14 skaters in 2023 is proof of the rising profile of this sport.

The best finish among the four skaters had been achieved by Aarathy Kasturi Raj, who finished 7th in the Women's 20,000m race. Aarthy is the only member from the 2018 team who is also a part of the Indian team this time around. She has been entered in two events - the 10,000m race and the 3000m women's relay race.

India at Asian Games: Roller Sports Records

Previous Medallists - Anup Kumar Yama, Avani Panchal (Bronze, 2010)

India have a total of two medals to show in the history of Asian Games, both being bronze medals won by Anup Kumar Yama in the 2010 Asian Games. The Arjuna Award winner, who has been a national champion several times, won a bronze medal in Men's Artistic Single Free Skating and won another bronze medal along with his partner Avani Panchal in the mixed pair skating event.

At the 2018 Asian Games, when roller sports featured again, India did not win a medal.