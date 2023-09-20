India Shooting at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

Shooting, one of India's most successful sports in the history of the Asian Games, is set to throw up even more medals than earlier editions as the 2023 Asian Games begins in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

Jaspal Rana (4 gold medals) is the most successful Asian Games shooter from India. However, with the inclusion of several team events this time, several Indians are set to win multiple medals this time and put the legend's records under threat.

India Shooting Squad at Asian Games 2023

Men - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh, Akhil Sheoran, Swapnil Kusale, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women - Divya T.S., Esha Singh, Palak Gulia, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey, Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Rajeshwari Kumari, Darshana Rathore

Shooting Schedule at Asian Games 2023

Sunday, 24 September

Women’s 10m air rifle (Individual & Team): Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey (6 am to 10 am IST)

Monday, 25 September

Men's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team): Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil (6:30 am to 9:30 am IST)

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team): Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (6:30 am to 12:30 pm IST)

Tuesday, 26 September

Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar/Ramita; Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar/Mehuli Ghosh (6:30 am to 9:30 am IST)

Wednesday, 27 September

Women’s 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team): Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik (6:30 am to 10:30 am IST)

Women’s 25m pistol (Individual & Team): Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (6:30 am to 1 pm IST)

Men's and Women's Skeet (Individual & Team): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura and Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshana Rathore (6:30 am to 1 pm IST)

Thursday, 28 September

Men’s 10m air pistol (Individual & Team): Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema (6:30 am to 10 am IST)

Skeet mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Gurjoat Singh Khangura/Parinaaz Dhaliwal (6:30 am to 11:30 am IST)

Friday, 29 September

Women’s 10m air pistol (Individual & Team): Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak (6:30 am to 10 am IST)

Men’s 50m rifle 3-position (Individual & Team): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran (6:30 am to 12:30 pm IST)

Saturday, 30 September

Air pistol mixed team: Sarabjot Singh/Divya TS; Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh (6:30 am to 9:30 am IST)

Sunday, 1 October

Men's Trap: Prithviraj Toindaman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu (6:30 am to 1:30 pm IST)

Medal Chances in Shooting at Asian Games 2023

What makes it almost assured that India will improve even more on their 2018 Asian Games showing of 9 medals in Shooting is the added inclusion of several team events as medal events this year.

Potential Gold Medallists

- The Men’s 10m air pistol Team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema - The Indian team won bronze in the 2023 World Championships and also won gold in the 2022 Asian Airgun Championships.

- Men’s 50m rifle 3-position Team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran - The Indian team won gold in 2023 World Championships.

- Women’s 10m air rifle Team of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey - The Indian team won gold in 2023 World Championships and came first in the 2022 Asian Airgun Championships.

- Women’s 25m pistol Team of Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh - The Indian team won gold in 2023 World Championships.

- Air pistol mixed team of Shiva Narwal/Esha Singh - The duo won the gold medal in the 2023 World Championships.

Other Possible Medallists

Akhil Sheoran (50m rifle) is ranked one in Asia. Sarabjot Singh (10m pistol), Aishwary Tomar (50m rifle) and Sift Samra (50m rifle) are all ranked second in Asia in their disciplines. They are all well within shooting range of individual gold medals.

Rudrankksh Patil (10m rifle) and Rythm Sangwan (25m pistol) are ranked third in Asia in their disciplines and also stand an outside chance of clinching gold.

Performance at the 2018 Asian Games

With a total of 9 medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze), India were third on the shooting medal tally behind only China and South Korea. Saurabh's gold had been the first won by a 10m pistol shooter, while Rahi Sarnobat's gold was the first won by an Indian woman shooter.

Gold Medallists - Saurabh Chaudhary (10m pistol), Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol)

Silver Medallists - Deepak Kumar (10m rifle), Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle), Lakshay Sheoran (trap), Shardul Vihan (double trap)

Bronze Medallists - Abhishek Verma (10m pistol), Heena Sidhu (10m pistol), Mixed Rifle team

India's Shooting Records at Asian Games

Shooting has been one of India's most successful sports at the Asian Games. Indian shooters have won a total of 58 medals (9 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze) in the history of the Asian Games.

Of the nine gold medals, Jaspal Rana has had a hand in four. No rifle shooter has won gold so far at the Asian Games for India.

Asiad Gold Medallists - Randhir Singh (Shotgun, - 1978), Saurabh (10m pistol - 2018), Jaspal Rana (25m pistol - 1994, 2006, 2006), 25m Men's Pistol Team (2006), Ronjan Sodhi (Double trap - 2010), Jitu Rain (50m pistol, 2014), Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol - 2018)