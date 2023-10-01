Indian sepak takraw squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

﻿Sepak takraw was introduced into the Asian Games in 1990, and India is set to make its fifth appearance in this sport at the Asian Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, India achieved a surprising Bronze medal in Sepaktakraw. The Indian men's Sepak takraw team secured a place in the semi-finals but lost to Thailand 2-0, guaranteeing themselves a bronze medal.

As the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games approach, the question arises: Can India improve upon their previous performance? The Sepaktakraw events at the Hangzhou Asian Games will take place at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7, featuring six gold medals up for grabs.

These events include four types of Sepak takraw games for both men and women: circle, double regu, regu, and team. It's worth noting that Thailand has traditionally been the dominant force in Sepaktakraw in Asia. India's pursuit of success in Sepaktakraw will undoubtedly be met with tough challenges from strong competitors like Thailand.

Indian men's Sepak Takraw Squad



Regu - Arun, Niken Singh Khangembam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam; Quadrant - Shiva Kumar Chakali, Sandeep Kumar and Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam

Fixtures for men’s Sepak takraw team

The sepaktakraw of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held in Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7.

Men's Quadrant

(Group (A or B I'm not sure)- India, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Korea - second group - Myanmar, Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam)

October 1: Japan vs India ( 11:30 AM IST, Court 2)

October 2: Singapore vs India (7;30 AM IST, Court 2)

October 2: Philippines vs India (12;30 PM IST, Court 1)

October 3: Korea vs India (630 AM IST, Court 2)

Semi-finals:

October 3: Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd (11:30 PM, Court 1)

October 3: Group A 2nd vs Group B 1st (11:30 PM, Court 2)

Final: October 4 (6:30 AM IST, Court 2)

Men's Regu

(Group (A or B I'm not sure)- India, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar - second group - Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam)

October 5: Thailand vs India (6:30 AM IST, Court 2)

October 5: Philippines vs India (11:30 AM IST, Court 2)

October 6: Myanmar vs India (6:30 AM IST, Court 3)

Semi-finals

October 6: Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd (11:30 PM, Court 1)

October 6: Group A 2nd vs Group B 1st (11:30 PM, Court 2)

Finals: October 7 (6:30 AM IST, Court 2)

Indian Women's sepak takraw team

Regu - Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam; Quadrant - Chaoba Devi Oinam, Ayekpam Priya Devi, Sezovelu Dozo Dada Teas, Seyiekhrieno Tepa

Fixtures for Women’s Sepak takraw team

Women's Qudrant



﻿( Group A or B I'm not sure- India, Laos, China, Philippines) Group 2- Vietnam, Myanmar, Japan, Indonesia)

October 1: Laos vs India (7;30 AM IST, Court 3)

October 1: China vs India (12:30 PM IST, Court 3)

October 2: Philippines vs India (12;30 PM IST, Court 3)

Semi-finals:

October 3: Group C 1st vs Group D 2nd (1:00 PM, Court 1)

October 3: Group A 2nd vs Group B 1st (1;00 PM, Court 2)

Final: October 4 (8:00 AM IST, Court 2)

Women's Regu

﻿( Group A or B I'm not sure- India, Vietnam, China) Group 2- Korea, Myanmar, Thailand )

October 5: Vietnam vs India (7:30 AM IST, Court 1)

October 5: China vs India (11:30 AM IST, Court 2)

Semi-finals

October 6: Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd (1:00 PM, Court 1)

October 6: Group A 2nd vs Group B 1st (1:00 PM, Court 2)

Finals: October 7 (8:00 AM IST, Court 2)

Indian at Asian games 2023: Medal Chances in Sepak takraw

In the men's quadrant team event, India is grouped with Japan, Singapore, Philippines, and Korea. Among these teams, Korea holds the fourth position in Asia, Philippines ranks 6th, India is placed 12th, Singapore follows closely at 13th, and Japan stands at 9th. Only Singapore is ranked lower than India in this group, making it a challenging task to progress beyond the group stages.

In the men's Regu event, India is grouped with Thailand, Philippines, and Myanmar. Thailand holds the top spot in both world and Asia rankings, while Myanmar stands at 3rd in Asia, and Philippines is placed 6th. Once again, India faces a daunting challenge to advance from this group stage.

The scenario is similar in the women's quadrant and regu events, with other group members holding higher rankings. These rankings emphasize the tough competition that India's teams will encounter in their quest to move past the group stages at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

India at Asian Games: Sepak takraw Records



India has made four previous appearances in Sepaktakraw at the Asian Games, with their most notable achievement being a surprising Bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games. During that competition, the Indian men's Sepak takraw team reached the semi-finals but ultimately lost to Thailand with a score of 2-0. Despite the semi-final defeat, their performance guaranteed them a well-deserved bronze medal.

Bronze- 2018 (Men's Team Regu)