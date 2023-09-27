Asian Games 2023: India's League of Legends team finished fifth

The League of Legends team made a remarkable mark at the 2023 Asian Games by securing a fifth-place finish, a momentous achievement in the realm of Indian esports.

Guided by the leadership of Akshaj Shenoy, known as Kai in the game, the Indian squad showcased their gaming prowess on the virtual battlefield.

The team, comprised of Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), and Aditya Selvaraj (Krow), found themselves in a fiercely contested quarter-final clash against Vietnam.

In an intensely fought battle, they ultimately faced a 0-2 defeat, concluding their journey in the tournament. Nonetheless, their path is viewed as a significant milestone for Indian esports.

Street Fighter V players Ayan Biswas and Mayank Prajapati exited the 19th Asian Games in the knockout rounds, and the EA Sports FC contingent was also eliminated earlier in the week.

With the League of Legends chapter now in the books, India's attention shifts to another esports discipline.

The Indian DOTA 2 team is gearing up for their upcoming campaign, scheduled to kick off on September 29. They are poised to take on formidable opponents in Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines in their initial group-stage matches.

It's worth noting that this marked the first-ever inclusion of esports in the Asian Games.