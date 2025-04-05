India launches TAGG to fuel Asian Games medal hopes

The government has introduced the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) — a high-performance programme designed to support medal prospects for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The initiative kicks off with a core group of 37 athletes spanning across 16 disciplines, as per Hindustan Times.

Inspired from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), TAGG is tailored specifically for the Asian Games, aiming to bridge the gap between India’s continental promise and Olympic aspirations. The scheme includes a blend of Olympic (10) and non-Olympic (6) sports — a calculated move to maximise medal potential in both traditional and emerging events.

Prominent names in the first TAGG list include Bhavani Devi (fencing), Anush Agarwalla and Fouaad Mirza (equestrian), Sumit Nagal (tennis), and Olympians Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan (sailing). In golf, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Subhankar Sharma will receive targeted support.

While TAGG doesn’t override TOPS, it takes a more focused approach towards sports where India has demonstrated regional potential but has yet to convert that into Olympic success — such as gymnastics, fencing, and cycling. Team events like kabaddi and sepaktakraw will also be supported, with an emphasis on collective development.

The support system will include foreign coaches, international training stints, equipment upgrades, and exposure trips — all aligned with the specific needs of each sport. In disciplines like tennis, kayaking, and canoeing, athletes ranked in the top six in Asia (for at least three months) will be considered eligible.

For sports that lack recognised national federations — such as Ju-Jitsu, Karate, and Kurash — selections will be made based on recommendations from high-performance coaches and available performance data.

Gymnastics will receive special attention with five key events identified: women’s vault, men’s floor, pommel horse, and horizontal bar. However, athletes for these events are yet to be finalised.