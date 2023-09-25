India Judo at Asian Games: Full Team, Schedule, Medal Chances

India sent a considerably smaller squad of four - three women and a man - Judokas for the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou than the previous one. Out of four qualified Judokas, three would be competing in the women’s middleweight, half-heavy weight, heavy weight categories while the fourth one would be competing in the men’s half-heavy weight category.

After the shocking doping scandal, India’s judo medal chances have fallen drastically for this Asiad. Chances are slim as India hasn’t won a judo medal in the Asian Games since 1994. But with the Commonwealth and Asian Open 2023 medalist Tulika Maan in the squad hopes are still high.

India Judo Team

Men's team: Avtar Singh

Women's team: Garima Chaudhary, Indubala Devi and Tulika Maan

India at Judo Events

Avtar Singh- Men's -100 kg

Garima Chaudhary- Women's 70 kg

Indubala Devi- Women's -78 kg

Tulika Maan- Women's +78 kg

Schedule

September 25

Women's (70 kg)

10:00-3:00 - Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final

4:00-6:00 - Final & Victory Ceremony

September 26

Men's (-100 kg), Women's (-78 kg), and Women's (+78 kg)

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM , Preliminary, Repechage, Semi-final

4 PM - 6 PM, Final & Victory Ceremony

Medal Chances

Tulika Maan | Women's +78 kg | World Ranking- 44 | 689 Points | Predicted Finish: Semifinals

The star judoka Tulika Maan is India’s best hope for a medal, competing in the +78kg category. The Commonwealth silver medallist would try to advance to the semifinals, and finals and win a medal. Tulika is sitting at 44th world rank, comparatively better than her Indian counterparts, but well below her Asian counterparts. The young judoka was not part of the 2018 Asian Games squad, but she has recently clinched a silver medal at the Asian Open in Kuwait. Tulika was ranked 7th in the 2017 and 2019 Asian Championships.

Considering her ranking and past performances, she could advance to the semifinals. Her chances of a medal would increase if she didn't have to compete against the Japanese and Korean winners in the initial stages.



Avtar Singh | Men's -100 kg | World Ranking- 61 | 597 Points | Predicted Finish: Semifinals

India’s experienced Judoka Avtar Singh is an Olympian. He competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. At the 19th Asian Games, Singh would be participating in the -100kg half-heavyweight category. Singh is currently ranked 61st in the world.

His most notable performance is a 5th place finish at the 2016 Asian championship, and the most recent one being a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Kuwait in 2023. He was also able to advance to the Round of 32 in the World Championships 2019 and the Olympic Games in Rio. In the Asiad four years ago, he could not advance to the quarterfinals. But his bronze medal-winning performance at the Asian Open made Singh confident. He is expected to make it to the semifinals in Hangzhou.



Who else is in contention for medals?

Women’s -70kg category Judoka, Garima Chaudhary, was India's sole participant at the 2012 London Olympics. Ranked 125th in the world with 82 points, Garima will look to give a tough fight to her competitors. Chaudhary was there in the 2018 Asian Games as well but failed to advance to the quarterfinals. The youngest member of the squad Indubala Devi, competing in the -78kg category with a world ranking of 110, has recently clinched a silver medal at the Asian Open in Kuwait. Considering her experience and recent performances, she is expected to make it to the quarterfinals.

Indian judokas at the 2018 Asian Games

Indian judokas returned home empty-handed from the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.

India Judo at Asian Games: Records



Ever since Judo’s first appearance in the 1986 Asian Games in South Korea, India won only five medals. India won its first medal in the 1986 edition. Cawas Billimoria, Sandeep Byala, Shyam Singh Gujrar, and Bannu Singh clinched bronze medals in their respective categories in Korea. India’s last judo medal came in the 56kg lightweight category at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games. Poonam Chopra won a bronze medal. It has been 29 years now India has not won a medal in Judo. India is jointly ranked 14th in the medal tally of the Asian Games Judo along with Tajikistan.