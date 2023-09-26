India Golf squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

In the upcoming Asian Games in 2023, athletes will vie for four coveted gold medals in golf. Golf made its debut in the Asian Games in 1982.

India has an impressive history at the Asian Games, securing a total of six medals, with three golds and three silvers, all in the men's events.

However, in the 2018 Asian Games, India came up empty-handed in terms of medals. Nevertheless, the exceptionally talented Indian contingent is determined to change that narrative and aims to clinch several medals in the upcoming competition.

Indian Golf Team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi

Women: Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs

Golf Schedule at Asian Games

The golf of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held in West Lake International Golf Course from September 28 to October 1, and the final in West Lake International Golf Course.

September 28: Round 1- Men & Women- Individual & Team - (3:30 AM to 3:30 PM, IST)

September 29: Round 2- Men & Women- Individual & Team - (3:30 AM to 3:30 PM, IST)

September 30: Round 3- Men & Women- Individual & Team - (3:30 AM to 3:30 PM, IST)

October 1: Final Round- Men & Women- Individual & Team - (3:30 AM to 3:30 PM, IST)

Medal Chances in Golf at Asian Games 2023

In the upcoming Asian Games, India's medal chances in golf look promising, particularly in the men's team event. The strong individual rankings of Indian golfers, such as Anirban Lahiri at 8th, Shubhankar Sharma at 50th, and S.S.P. Chawrasia at 62nd in Asia, indicate a competitive edge.

Given these rankings and the fact that only Korea and China have consistently performed better than India in Asian golf, there is a solid likelihood that the Indian men's team could contend for a medal, possibly a bronze, in the next Asian Games.

Performance at the 2018 Asian Games

In the 2018 Asian Games, India unfortunately, the country did not secure any medals in golf. The men's team finished in seventh place, while the highest individual rankings among Indian male golfers were shared by Rayhan Thomas and Aadil Bedi, both at 13th place.

On the women's side, the Indian team finished in eighth place, and the highest individual ranking was achieved by Ridhima Dilawari, who reached 17th place.

India's Golf Records at Asian Games

India has won a total of six medals in golf at the Asian Games, with three gold and three silver medals. The first gold was in the men's team event in 1982, and another gold came in the individual event in the same year. The third gold was secured in the men's individual event in 2002. India has also won three silver medals in the men's individual and team events.

Gold- Individual men (1982 New Delhi, 2002 Busan), Team Men (1982 New Delhi)

Silver- Individual Men (1982 New Delhi), Team Men (2006 Doha, 2010 Guangzhou)