India Diving squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

India's two-member Diving team of Heman London Singh and Sidhart Pardesi at the 2023 Asian Games will be fighting against history when they leap into the waters of Hangzhou on Saturday. India have not won a single medal in this sport at the Asian Games for the last 69 years.

Both of India's divers have trained in the Indian Army's Sports Institute in Pune. Heman was the diver nominated by India to the 2023 World Aquatics Championships earlier this year. Pardeshi will be competing in his second Asian Games. India's best chance of a medal is the 3 m synchronized springboard event, which will involve both divers.

India Diving Team

Hemam London Singh (1 m springboard, 3 m springboard, 3 m synchronized springboard)

Sidharth Pardesi (10 m platform, 3 m synchronized springboard)

Diving Schedule at Asian Games

Hemam London Singh, Sidharth Pardesi - 3 m synchronized springboard - 30 September, Saturday (5 pm to 6 pm IST)

Hemam London Singh - 1 m springboard - 2 October, Monday (4:30 pm to 6 pm IST)

Hemam London Singh - 3 m springboard - 3 October, Tuesday (Qualifying - 10:30 am to 12:30 pm IST; Final - 5 pm to 6 pm IST)

Sidharth Pardesi - 10 m platform - 4 October, Wednesday (Qualifying - 10:30 am to 12:30 pm IST; Final - 5 pm to 6 pm IST)

India at Asian Games 2023: Medal chances in Diving

Among Asians at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Hemam London Singh ranked 8th in 1 m springboard and 11th in 3 m springboard. His marks achieved at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships would have kept him at 11th in 1 m sprinboard at the 2018 Asian Games.



Sidharth Pardeshi's personal best would have placed him at 8th spot at the 2018 Asian Games, but his PB is from four years ago. His best mark since then would not have been good enough to qualify for the final.

Best Possible Finish - 5th to 8th in 3 m synchronized springboard

Performance at 2018 Asian Games

Siddharth Pardeshi had been part of a two-member diving team at the 2018 Asian Games too, in the same events as last time. His partner last time had been Ramanand Sharma, who has been replaced by Hemam London Singh this time.

The best finish in 2018 had been a 6th-place finish by Siddharth and Ramanand in the 3 m synchronized springboard event.

India at Asian Games: Diving Records

India have won a total of five medals in the history of the Asian Games, and are actually ranked third in the all-time list of medals among all countries because few other countries other than China or Japan have a tradition in this sport. All the five medals were won by India in the first two editions of the Asian Games.

Gold - KP Thakkar (1951 two gold medals, 1954 bronze)

Silver - Ashu Dutt (1951)

Bronze - TT Dand (1951)