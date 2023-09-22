India Cycling at Asian Games 2023: Team, Schedule, Medal chances

Cycling has been part of the Asian Games since the continental showpiece's inaugural edition in 1951. The 1954 Asiad was the only edition in which cycling was not part of the roaster.

Cycling at the Asiad has been divided into four categories - BMX, Mountain bike, Road and Track cycling. India has so far won three medals - one silver and two bronze - in cycling, all in the inaugural edition of the Asian Games in 1951.

There will be a total of 20 events in cycling at the 19th Asian Games in China. However, four events - men's and women's downhill and men's and women's individual pursuit - part of the Jakarta Games in 2018 have been omitted from the Hangzhou Games programmes.

Japan is the most successful country in cycling in terms of overall medals won, followed by China and South Korea. However, Indonesia is the strongest nation in mountain cycling. Indian cycling contingent of the 2023 Asian Games consists of 14 members, and their aim will be to make it to the few top 10 finishes.



Squad

Men's Sprint: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Rojit Singh

Women's Sprint: Celestina, Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute, Sushikala Agashe

Men's Madison: Harshveer Sekhon, Vishwajeet Singh

Men's team pursuit: Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Neeraj Kumar, Manjeet Kumar, Dinesh Kumar

Schedule

Women's Team Sprint:

Qualification: 26 September

Final round: 26 Sept

Men's Team Sprint:

Qualification: 26 Sept

Final round: 26 Sept

Women's Team Pursuit:

Qualification: 26 Sept

Final round: 27 Sept

Men's Team Pursuit:

Qualification: 26 Sept

Final round: 27 Sept

Men's Sprint:

Qualification: 27 Sept

Final round: 28 Sept

Women's Keirin:

Qualification: 27 Sep

Final round: 27 Sep

Men's Keirin:

Qualification: 29 Sept

Final round: 29 Sept

Women's Sprint:

Qualification: 28 Sept

Final round: 29 Sept

Women's Madison:

Final: 28 Sept

Men's Madison:

Final: 29 Sept

Medal Chances

Men's sprint | Predicted Finish: First round

Indian Men's Sprint Team finished 5th at the Asian Cycling Championships in June 2023 behind Japan, China, Malaysia and Kazakhstan. The Indian team also participated in the World Championships and finished 16th and 4th among the Asian countries.

Given the strength of the team and recent performances, the Indian sprint team is expected to make it to the first round at the Asian Games, with India going to face tough competition from teams like Thailand, Indonesia, and Chinese Taipei.

Men's Madison | Predicted Finish: Top 10

Harshveer Singh at an event in Noida in March 2013.

Harshveer Singh and Vishavjeet Singh will represent India in the men's madison category. India finished 6th in the Asian Championships this year where Japan, Hong Kong and Indonesia took the medals. The Indian duo will face a tough challenge in the Asian Games from the top Asian country countries. Hence, a top-eight finish is expected from the duo.



Women's Sprint | Predicted Finish: First round

Indian women's sprint team finished seventh at the previous Asian Games and sixth in the Asian Championships in June 2023 behind China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Taipei. This is the same team that won a bronze in the 2022 Asian Championships.

Indian national record for women's sprint is 50.438, whereas the Asian record is 44.466. India will need to make a new national record and hopefully achieve their first under-50-sec timing at the Asian Games 2023 and that would possibly help them make an entry into the first round.

Men's Team Pursuit | Predicted Finish: First round

At the 2018 Asian Games, the Indian men's team pursuit did not qualify for the first round. It made a 10th-place finish with a timing of 4:23.251 seconds. This time, a completely new team of Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Neeraj Kumar, Manjeet Kumar and Dinesh Kumar competing at the Asian Games and will hope to make it to the first round.

Indian cyclists at the 2018 Asian Games

At the 2018 Asian Games, Indian cyclists competed in 12 events, but could not win any medals.

India at the Asian Games: Cycling records

Silver: Dhangar, Raj Kumar Mehra, Madan Mohan and Gurdev Singh (team pursuit in 1951)

Bronze: Rohinton Noble (track), Netai Chand Bysack (1km time trial in 1951)