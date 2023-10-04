Asian Games 2023: India crosses best-ever medal haul

The Indian contingent registered its best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games 2023 after crossing the previous edition's tally of 70 on Wednesday in Hangzhou, China.

India's previous-best medal tally came at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang where the Indian contingent returned with a total of 70 medals including 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event in the early hours of Wednesday to help India equal the 2018 Asian Games performance.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won India's 71st medal in the form of a gold in the mixed-team event.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the beer medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.



The squash mixed doubles pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh lost the mixed doubles semifinals to secure the bronze medal. Parveen Hooda won the 73rd medal for India as she lost her semi-final bout in the 57 kg category of women's boxing.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the continental showpiece.

With four more days of the Games left India is expected to cross the 80-medal mark. Athletics and team sports such as Kabaddi, Hockey, and men's cricket are expected to increase the medal haul of India.