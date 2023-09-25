India Basketball at Asian Games: Team, Schedule, Medal Chances

Basketball has been part of the Asian Games since the showpiece's inaugural edition in 1951.

There are two categories in basketball: 5x5 basketball and 3x3.

India have never won any medal in the sport at the Asian Games. The fourth-place finish by the men's team in the 1951 Delhi Asian Games is India's best achievement at the quadrennial event.

There will be four medal events in basketball at the Asian Games in 2023. It is the same as the previous edition held in Jakarta in 2018. China are the defending champions in all four categories and will aim to repeat the feat on their home soil, whereas the Indian men's 3x3 team will hope to get their first-ever medal at the Asian Games.

The Indian 3x3 men's team is slotted in Group C along with Malaysia, hosts China and Macau, while the women's 3x3 team is clubbed with China and Uzbekistan in Group A.

The Indian women's 5x5 team is placed in Group A along with Indonesia, Mongolia and China.

Indian squads at Asian Games:



Indian men’s 3x3 basketball team: Amarendra Nayak, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Lokendra Singh, Sejin Mathew

Indian women’s 3x3 basketball team: Anumaria Chenganamattathil Shaju, Siya Deodhar, Kavya Singla, Vaishnavi Yadav



India women's 5x5 basketball team: Manmeet Kaur, Anmolpreet Kaur, Poonam Chaturvedi, Madhu Kumari, Shireen Vijay Limaye, Bhandavya Hemmige Mahesha, Sanjana Ramesh, Sreekala Ran, Sruthy Rathinavel, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Kavitha Jose, Sahana Shivamogga Mohan

SCHEDULE:

Men's 3x3:

Round Round 1: 25 September (VS MAL)

RR 2: 27 SEP (VS MAC)

RR 3: 29 SEP (VS CHN)

QUARTERS: 30 SEP

FINAL: 1 SEP

Women's 3x3:

RR1: 25 SEP (VS UZB)

RR2: 27 SEP (VS CHN)

QUARTERS: 30 SEP

FINAL: 1 SEP

Women's 5x5:

RR1: 27 SEP (VS INA)

RR2: 29 SEP (VS MGL)

RR3: 1 OCT (VS CHN)

QUARTERS: 02 OCT

SEMIS: 03 OCT

FINALS: 05 OCT

Medal Chances

Men's 3x3 | Predicted Finish: Top 4

The Indian men's 3x3 team, ranked 59th in the world, will make their debut at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. India have been drawn with defending champion China, Malaysia and Macau in Group C. The pool winner will directly qualify for the quarterfinals. India and Malaysia may have to fight for the second spot.

India are one of the rising forces in the shortest format of basketball, and they will try to show that in the Asian Games. India finished ninth in the Asian Championship in 2022 and are currently in the top 10 of Asian rankings.

India will have to do something extraordinary to return home with a medal. A fourth-place finish is expected from the side.

Women's 3x3 | Predicted Finish: Top 8

Like the men's team, the women's 3x3 team are also making their debut at the 19th Asian Games. The Indian women's team is drawn with China and Uzbekistan in their group. China will be the favourites and is expected to top the group and book a direct entry into the quarterfinals as they are currently the world's no. 1 team, whereas India and Uzbekistan will be fighting out for the second spot in the group.

The Indian women's 3x3 failed to surpass the group stage in the 2023 Asian Championship. At the Asian Games, they will look to set aside the disappointment and reach the quarterfinals. India are currently ranked seventh in the Asian rankings, led by China and Japan.

Women's 5x5 | Predicted Finish: Top 10

The Indian women's 5x5 team will play for the fifth time in the Asian Games. Their best finish, fifth, came at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi. The Indian team has been drawn with China, Indonesia and Mongolia in the group stage. China will be the favourites to top the group so the other three teams will have to fight it out to book the remaining quarterfinal spot by finishing second.

Indian women's team finished 8th in the 2021 Asian Championship.

India at the Asian Games: Records

Indian basketball teams made six appearances at the Asian Games to date, with a fourth-place finish achieved by the men's team in the 1951 Asian Games being their best.



