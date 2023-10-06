India confirms historic 100 medals at Asian Games

India confirmed the historic feat of 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023 on Friday when Sonam Malik won a bronze medal in women's wrestling at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Kiran Bishnoi, a 76kg category wrestler, clinched the 101st medal - bronze - for India.

India now has 92 medals, while another nine have been confirmed, with the country waiting to know the colour - gold, silver or bronze - of the medals.

Headed to the Asian Games with a goal to attain the feat of 100 medals, India has already gone past the 70 medals mark, the country's previous best achieved at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, on the 11th day of the Games in Hangzhou.

On Wednesday, when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the compound archery mixed team event after beating Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo of South Korea 159-158, India won its 71st medal - a historic feat for the country.

With two more days to go for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India will look to win more medals to return home with their best-ever show from the continental quadrennial showpiece.

An unprecedented achievement for 🇮🇳! Assured of 100 medals at the Asian Games, it's a moment of immense pride for every Indian. The dedication and hard work of our athletes is truly commendable. A big salute to the sports federations, coaches, support staff, and the vision of our… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) October 6, 2023

When the Games began, the official broadcaster Sony network ran 'Ab Ki Baar, 100 Paar' campaign but the feat looked imporable. But once athletics, archery, shooting, sailing and equestrian began, with Indian athletes winning surprising medals, the feat became a reality.



On Friday, Indian athletes confirmed five medals, while the country is waiting to know the colour of the medals in the compound archery event, where Abhishek Verma will face Ojas Pravin Deotale in the final on Saturday. So, the gold and silver medals will be shared between the Indians. Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in action on the same day in the individual final.

Similarly, the Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams qualified for the finals.

India will win another silver or gold when the men's bridge team's final against Hong Kong ends on Friday.

With the Indian men's hockey team facing Japan in the gold medal match on Friday, the country is assured of at least a silver medal.

In badminton, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play their semifinal clash against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the semifinal. They are assured of at least a bronze medal.



The Indian men's cricket team also qualified for the final with a win over Bangladesh in the semifinal, confirming at least a silver medal.

India so far won 21 gold, 33 silver and 37 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023.