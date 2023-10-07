India finishes Asian Games 2023 with 107 medals, best-ever medal tally

The Indian contingent tossed every pre-event prediction out of the window with its record-breaking performance of 107 medals at the Asian Games 2023.

The number 107 will be etched in the nation's memory as the Indian athletes conclude their engagement in the continental showpiece.

India's final tally in Hangzhou stood at 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, a quantum leap from the 70 medals the contingent bagged at Jakarta in 2018.

On the final day of the Indian medal events, the athletes bagged 12 medals, clinching six gold, four silver, and two bronze.

History was created on the last day when the badminton doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty smashed their way to the podium and became the first-ever Indian shuttlers to win gold at the Asian Games.

The winning point, the hugs, the tears and of course the DANCING🕺Satwik-Chirag has done it and how! 🙌#AsianGames #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/7O7WrPATFp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 7, 2023

On the Kabaddi mat, both men's and women's team claimed their throne back as it turned dramatic in the men's final where India defeated Iran after a controversial suspension to the game. In contrast, the women's team overcame dark horse Chinese Taipei.

Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam recorded a clean sweep winning all three gold medals at the stake in compound archery.

India's medal tally was fueled by the splendid show by the shooters (22 medals ) and track and field athletes (29 medals), who contributed 51 medals.

The Indian contingent turned up with many surprises as the equestrian team won gold, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in Table Tennis, Bronze medal in Canoeing, and bronze in roller skating.