How can India reach 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023?

The Indian contingent has crossed their best-ever medal haul in the Asian Games history with a total of 86 medals including 21 gold, 32 silver, and 33 bronze.

With just 14 medals away from a historic 100-medal mark, The Bridge explores the possibility of India winning 100 medals at the Asian Games 2023.

With three more days to go and events like Wrestling, Archery, Cricket, and Kabaddi remaining, mathematically the Indian contingent can win the 100 medals.

Medals won by India: 86 medals

Assured Medals: India has assured medals in the likes of Archery, Kabaddi, and Badminton. At the time of writing, India is assured of a total of nine medals.

Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma in men's compound individual event, HS Prannoy in Badminton men's singles, Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in men's doubles, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in women's compound individual event, Kabaddi men and women team, men's bridge team and men hockey team

When we add these medals, India has a total of 95 medals in the kitty.

Possible Medals: After the confirmed medals, we have medals that India can win. India has medal matches left in Archery and India is in medal contention in men's cricket, women's hockey, and Chess (men's and women's).



Aditi Swami in the women's compound individual event where she will fight in the bronze medal match and the world champion will surely look to make up for the semi-final loss.

The women's hockey team will play in the bronze medal match and will look to finish on the podium after a disappointing loss to China in the semi-finals.

In chess, the men's and women's teams need three wins in the last round to maintain their position at the silver medal position.

If we go by the calculations here, India is looking to win at least three more medals through these possible routes making it a total of 98 medals.

Upcoming medal events: The last part of the calculation is the left medal events. A total of nine weight categories are left in wrestling for India.

With the likes of Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Aman Sehrawat in contention, India will be hoping for at least two medals.

In recurve archery, the Indian team will be featuring in the women's and men's events where they stand a chance of making it to the medal matches after one win.

Taking into account all the remaining sports India is participating in, it has a probable chance of winning two or three more medals making it a total of 100 medals.

Conclusion: With all the permutations and combinations done, It looks like India is on the course to a historic 100-medal mark.