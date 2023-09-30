India Archery squad at Asian Games 2023: Full team, Schedule, Medal chances

India stands fifth in the Asian Games archery medal tally with 1 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals. They won their first archery medal in 2006 and secured their only gold in 2014.

Key archers from previous successes remain part of the current squad, strengthening India's competitive position in the sport as the nation aims to improve its medal tally in archery.

India Archery Team

Recurve Men - Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara Atanu Das



Recurve Women - Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur



Compound Men - Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Prathamesh Jawkar



Compound Women - Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur



Archery Schedule at Asian Games



01 October, Sunday



Qualification - Recurve Men and Compound Women (06:30 am to 8:55 am IST)



Qualification - Recurve Women and Compound Men (10:00 am to 3:10 pm IST)



02 October, Monday



Mixed Team Eliminations RD 1/8, Compound Men and Women Team Eliminations RD16, Recurve Men and Women Team Eliminations RD16 (6:30 am to 9:10 am IST)



Compound Men and Women Eliminations RD 1/32, RD 1/16, RD 1/8 (09:45 am to 12:05 pm IST)



Recurve Men and Women Eliminations RD 1/32, RD 1/16, RD 1/8 (12:55 pm to 3:15 pm IST)



03 October, Tuesday



Compound Women QF, Compound Men QF, Compound Women SF, Compound men SF (6:10 am to 10:10 am IST)



Recurve Women QF, Recurve Men QF, Recurve Women SF, Recurve men SF (10:30 am to 02:30 pm IST)



04 October, Wednesday



Compound Mixed Team QF, Compound Mixed Team SF, Compound Mixed Team Bronze , Compound Mixed Team Gold (6:10 am to 8:50 am IST)



Recurve Mixed Team QF, Recurve Mixed Team SF, Recurve Mixed Team Bronze, Recurve Mixed Team Gold (11:30 am to 2:10 pm IST)



05 October, Thursday



Compound Women Team QF, Compound Women Team SF, Compound Women Team Bronze, Compound Women Team Gold (6:10 am to 9:30 am IST)



Compound Men Team QF, Compound Men Team SF, Compound Men Team Bronze, Compound Men Team Gold (11:30 am to 2:50 pm IST)



06 October, Friday



Recurve Women Team QF, Recurve Women Team SF, Recurve Women Team Bronze, Recurve Women Team Gold (6:10 am to 9:30 am IST)



Recurve Men Team QF, Recurve Men Team SF, Recurve Men Team Bronze, Recurve Men Team Gold (11:30 am to 2:50 pm IST)



07 October, Saturday



Compound Women Bronze, Compound Women Gold (6:10 am to 6:50 am IST)



Compound Men Bronze, Compound Men Gold (6:50 am to 7:30 am IST)



Recurve Women Bronze, Recurve Women Gold (8:00 am to 8:40 am IST)



Recurve Men Bronze, Recurve Men Gold (8:40 am to 9:20 am IST)



India archery at Asian Games 2023: Medal chances



Indian compound archers are set for dominance at the upcoming Asian Games. All three compound archery teams – men's, women's, and mixed – currently hold the top ranking in Asia. The Compound Men's team, consisting of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, and Prathamesh Jawkar, secured a gold medal at the World Cup in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Compound Women's team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, achieved remarkable success this year with gold medals at the World Championships and the World Cup in Paris. The Compound Mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale also excelled, clinching double victories in two World Cups.

Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of an individual gold medal in women's compound archery, as Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami hold the top two rankings among Asian women. Aditi Gopichand Swami made history by securing India's first-ever individual gold medal in the World Championships.



Jyothi Surekha Vennam has been a prominent figure in Indian archery for several years and, in addition to her bronze medal at the World Championships this year, she also triumphed in the World Cup in Antalya.



Gold medal Hopefuls -



Compound Archery Women's Individual - Jyothi Surekha Vennam/ Aditi Swami



Compound Archery Women's Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur



Compound Archery Men's Team of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar



Other potential gold medallists - Recurve Archery Men's Individual (Dhiraj Bommadevara), Compound Archery Men's Individual (Ojas Deotale), Compound Archery Mixed Team (Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha Vennam)



Performance at 2018 Asian Games



In the 2018 Games, India fielded a team of 16 archers. Notably, both the men's and women's compound teams advanced to the finals, but narrowly fell short to South Korea, earning two silver medals. Among the archers who contributed to these silver-winning teams in 2018, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have retained their spots and are part of the 2023 squad as well.



India at Asian Games: Archery records



India's current standing in the overall medal tally of archery at the Asian Games is impressive, ranking fifth with a total of 1 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze medals. India's journey in archery at the Asian Games began in 2006 when they won their first medal in the Men's Recurve team category, thanks to the efforts of Mangal Singh Champia, Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, and Vishwas.



However, it was in 2014 that India achieved a historic milestone by securing their only gold in archery. The Men's compound team, consisting of Rajat Chauhan, Sandeep Kumar, and Abhishek Verma, triumphed over South Korea in the Final, marking a significant moment for Indian archery.

The introduction of Compound Archery to the Asian Games program in 2014 has indeed been a game-changer for India. Since then, all six of India's medals in archery have come from the compound section, showcasing the country's growing prowess in this discipline on the Asian stage.







