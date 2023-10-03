Asian Games Hockey: Indian Women's team storms into semifinal, to face China

The Indian women's hockey team stormed into the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023 after a dominant performance against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

The first quarter of the game saw the Indian team launch a complete demolition job on their opponents, scoring an impressive four goals within the opening 15 minutes



Vandana Katariya opened the scoring for India, setting the tone for her team's remarkable performance. Following Vandana's goal, Monica, Deepika, and Grace Ekka added to the tally in quick succession, concluding the first quarter with a commanding 4-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Hong Kong decided to make a change in their goalkeeper, which temporarily disrupted India's goal-scoring spree. Nevertheless, the Indian team managed to breach Hong Kong's defense twice during this period. The standout moment of the quarter came in the form of a beautifully executed team goal. Monica cleverly faked a shot, creating an opportunity for Sangita, who expertly flicked the ball into the net.

The third quarter witnessed India's relentless pursuit of goals, as they added two more to their tally, taking the score to an impressive eight. Hong Kong struggled to find answers to India's attacking prowess but managed to defend more compactly, preventing further damage.



In the final quarter, Vandana Katariya continued her scoring spree by securing a hat-trick, further solidifying India's dominance in the match. India made it into doubles digits when Deepika successfully converted a penalty corner. Although India missed two penalty corners the team managed to finish the game on a solid 13-0 scoreline as Deepika got her hatrick.

With this resounding victory, India has set its sights firmly on the ultimate prize – the gold medal. The Indian team will now face China in the semifinals, and fans can expect an intense battle as they strive to secure their place in the finals of the Asian Games.