Asian Games Hockey LIVE: India 10-2 Pakistan: Q4- Half Time - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

LIVE: On a day the Indian men's squash team defeated Pakistan to win the gold medal in the team event, the Indian men's hockey team will take on Pakistan in the group game at the Asian Games 2023.
This will be the second encounter between the neighbours in as many months. India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in the last meeting at Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.
Undefeated till now, can the Indian team continue their run?
- 30 Sep 2023 2:15 PM GMT
54" Ten goals for India against Pakistan
Varun scored the 10th goal for India in penalty corner, historic double digit score against Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 2:10 PM GMT
50" India missed chance to have double digit score
Pakistan saved a goal in the penalty corner
- 30 Sep 2023 2:09 PM GMT
48" Lalit Kumar smashed another goal
just 5 minutes in the fourth quarter India got another goal, 9-2 score
- 30 Sep 2023 2:05 PM GMT
46' India scores the 8th goal.
A superb take from Shamsher as he takes down an aerial ball and puts it behind the Pakistani goalkeeper.
India 8-2 Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 2:02 PM GMT
Third quarter ends: India 7-2 Pakistan
It has been a mad quarter as there have been 5 goals with India scoring three and Pakistan two. An absolutely crazy quarter from both teams.
India will like to extend the lead in last quarter.
- 30 Sep 2023 2:00 PM GMT
44' Goal number two for Pakistan!
It is Rana Abdul who deflects the drag flick and makes it 7-2.
India 7-2 Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 1:56 PM GMT
41' What a counterattack and goal from India!
The Indian defence clears out the penalty corner and Sukhjeet runs on a pass from Harman to go into the circle and hits a shot which is deflected by Varun Kumar in the goal.
Not an expected presence but finished like a striker.
India 7-1 Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 1:43 PM GMT
34' Harmanpreet with a fourth goal!
Nothing new, same old routine as Harmanpreet Singh scores through the leg of Pakistan's goalkeeper and India is having fun now.
India 6-0 Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 1:41 PM GMT
Harmanpreet Singh completes his hattrick.
We are into three minutes of the second half and India scores again as Harmanpreet Singh scores another penalty stroke. Hattrick for him.
India 5-0 Pakistan
- 30 Sep 2023 1:28 PM GMT
HALF TIME: India 4-0 Pakistan
There is not much to write about the match as India has been the dominant side and the scoreline suggests that. Harmanpreet Singh with a brace as the Indian team goes into half-time with a big lead.