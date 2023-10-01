Running in her DNA: Harmilan Bains' remarkable Asian Games victory

Winning one Asian Games medal is a big feat and is considered a milestone for family and friends; but when you are Harmilan Bains, it is different.

As often as she has quipped about how she had her first run in her mother's womb, Harmilan has proved the fact time and again that she is born to run, this time with an Asian Games silver medal.

For those wondering, it is a legendary story that Madhuri Saxena, Harmilan's mother, had to run 1500m to save her job at the Punjab Electricity Board when she was three months pregnant.

Six months later, Harmilan was born on 23rd July 1998. In 2002, four-year-old Harmilan saw her mother return with a silver medal in 800m from the Busan Asian Games.

Two days later, Harmilan will run in the same event in an attempt to win a second medal at this year's Asiad after her 1500 triumph on Sunday night.

When she was asked what she had to say to her mother after the race, Harmilan quipped, "Mom, it is still on!"

"I will give my 100% and treat this soreness first with some massage after talking to physio," she added further, talking about her upcoming 800m race.

The current national record holder in 1500m, Harmilan Bains clocked 4:12.74 in the 1500m to win her debut medal at the Asiads. Talking about her race, Harmilan said, "I was a little disappointed. I wish I could have overtaken the third girl earlier as I still had energy left. The first lap was slow and it was the fastest in the last lap. It was tough but I did it eventually."

The athletics medal shower continues🌧️



Harmilan Bains takes SILVER🥈 in the women's 1500m event!#AsianGames2022 | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/e3jIkvsVS1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 1, 2023

From injuries to Asiad glory



Harmilan had to miss the whole 2022 season due to a recurring knee injury that has been troubling her since 2017. Harmilan missed two big events - the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Championships in Oregon in 2022 due to her injury.

"I had surgery in 2022 and I was off the track for a long time. I missed the World Championships as the invitation came on the day when I went to surgeon," said Harmilan.

"From the very beginning of 2022, I had pain and that is why I went for the surgery," she explained.

After recovery, Harmilan trained in Europe to regain her fitness and prepare for the Asian Games.

"My sponsors helped a lot and it allowed to me prepare for the Asian Games without any doubt in my head," said Harmilan.

"This medal is dedicated to everyone who has supported me from getting out of bed to becoming the Asian Games silver medalist," Harmilan signed off.

The 25-year-old athlete from Punjab will again be in action on 3rd October in the women's 800m event.