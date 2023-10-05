Asian Games Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu clinch gold in mixed doubles

The dynamic pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu secured the gold medal in mixed doubles, defeating the Malaysian team of Mohd Kamal and Aifa Azman in a thrilling final at the Asian Games. This victory is even more significant as it marks the debut of mixed doubles in the Asian Games.This is also the 20th gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2023, and the second gold in squash.

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu had entered the tournament as one of the favorites, building on their earlier success when they triumphed over Rachel Arnold and Ivan Yuen with an 11-10, 11-8 victory to claim the Asian mixed doubles squash championship in June.

The final match was a nail-biting encounter right from the first set. The score remained closely tied, with only a one-point difference for the majority of the game. At one stage, Dipika and Harinder took the lead at 8-6. However, the Malaysian duo managed to reach match point. In a display of their experience and composure, the Indian pair mounted a remarkable comeback, eventually winning the first game 12-10.



The second set began with Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh asserting dominance, surging ahead 6-1. Yet, Aifa Azman and Mohd Kamal displayed their tenacity, narrowing the score to 9-9 and even reaching game point at 9-10.

However, Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal held their nerve, securing the game and, in doing so, brought a second squash gold to India with a score of 12-10.

Later today Saurav Ghosal will be looking to bring a third gold medal from the Asian Games 2023 and to add a first individual gold to his illustrated career.