Asian Games Squash: Harinderpal Singh and Dipika Pallikal qualifies for final, Anahat/Abhay wins bronze

Harinderpal Singh and Dipika Pallikal exhibited their experience on the squash court as they overcame the challenge posed by Hong Kong's Lee Ky and Wong Ch in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

The match was a closely contested affair, with neither team establishing a clear dominance. After two intense games, the scoreboard was locked at 1-1. India had a shaky start, losing the first game with a score of 7-11. However, Singh and Pallikal showcased their resilience and determination as they mounted a strong comeback in the subsequent two games.

Pallikal-Sandhu reach the final🥳🇮🇳



In a thrilling semifinal against Lee-Wong of Hong Kong, the Indian pair triumphed 7-11 11-7 11-9.



The match saw an exquisite display of squash from both sides but it was the Indians who had the last laugh!😭❤️



If Abhay-Anahat win their… pic.twitter.com/PaKoG4xOCS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 4, 2023

The Indian duo's ability to adapt and strategize effectively was evident as they clinched victory in the second and third games to qualify for the finals( 7-11, 11-7, 11-9).

Harinderpal Singh and Dipika Pallikal will look to add a prestigious gold medal to their accolades tomorrow.

Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh took on the formidable Malaysian duo of Binti Azman and Bin Mohd Kamal in the mixed doubles semi-finals at the Asian Games in the second game.

While Malaysia entered the contest as favorites, Team India proved they were no pushovers. The battle was fierce, with both teams displaying remarkable skill and determination. India started the encounter strongly, clinching the first set with a score of 11-8, signaling their intent.

However, Malaysia showcased their prowess in the second set, demonstrating pure dominance to level the playing field. The third set witnessed a tenacious fight from India, with Anahat Singh particularly shining. Although India couldn't secure the victory, they displayed commendable grit and determination. The final score of 2-11 in the second set and 9-11 in the third set favored Malaysia, sealing their place in the finals.

While the dream of an all-Indian finals was extinguished, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh's spirited performance earned them a well-deserved bronze medal.

Dipika Palllikal and Harinderpal Singh will take on Aifa Azman and Bin Mohd Kamal in the finals tomorrow.

Additionally, the semi-finals of the men's singles category will also takes place today , where India's Saurav Ghosal is set to compete.