Asian Games Golf: Aditi Ashok wins silver, becomes 1st Indian woman ever to win medal

Golfer Aditi Ashok won silver and became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, marking a groundbreaking moment in Indian golf history.



Aditi's stunning performance in the third round, where she shot an impressive 11-under 61, propelled her to a tie for the top position, creating a substantial lead over her competitors.

However, she faltered in the final stage to eventually finish second, securing a silver. After having a 7 shot lead going into the last round, an underwhelming performance saw Aditi manage a +5 and Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand leapfrogged into the top spot, clinching the gold medal.



Aditi, who finished 21st at the Incheon Games in 2014, showcased her growth and maturity as a golfer by dominating the competition. Her stellar show put her in a comfortable position to contend for the gold medal.

Women's team misses the medal

Meanwhile, the Indian women's golf team, led by Aditi, exhibited exceptional teamwork and resilience on Saturday, as China, trailing in third place, was just three shots behind, making for an intense and thrilling final day of action on Sunday.

However, the women's team missed a historic medal, with a poor final day where Aditi scored a below-par +5 and ended the day in second position with -17, and the Indian women's ended up finishing fourth.

Improved show

India's success at the 2023 Asian Games marks a significant improvement from the 2018 edition, where the country failed to secure any medals in golf.

The men's team had finished seventh, while the women's team was placed eighth. The highest individual rankings for Indian male golfers were held by Rayhan Thomas and Aadil Bedi, both at 13th place. On the women's side, Ridhima Dilawari achieved the highest individual ranking, reaching 17th place.



With this outstanding performance by Aditi Ashok, India's medal count in golf at the Asian Games now stands at an impressive seven medals, with three golds and four silvers.

