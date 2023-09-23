Asian Games 2023: Five youngest athletes in Indian contingent

The 19th edition of the second largest multi-sporting event in the world, the Asian Games 2023 will kick off in Hangzhou, China on the 23rd of September.

India is sending a 655-athlete contingent to the continental showpiece.

Here we look at the five youngest athletes in the Indian contingent of the Asian Games 2023:

Dhinidhi Desinghu (13 years old): Swimming

The youngest member of the Contingent, Dinidhi has roared to a new national record this year in the 200m freestyle event with 2:04:24. At the age of 13 years, Dinidhi is the national champion in women's 200m freestyle.

She will look to better her national record and put on a good show in women's swimming.

Hashika Ramachandra (15 years old): Swimming

Another young swimming star, Hashika Ramachandra rose to prominence after her exploits at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat. The 15-year-old is the national champion in the women's 200m medley event.

Her personal best timing of 2:21.15 in the individual medley event is the ninth-best timing among Asian swimmers this year. While a medal looks like a far-fetched thought, she might spring surprises if she betters her personal best.

Anahat Singh (15 years old): Squash

The squash prodigy from Delhi, Anahat Singh is a known name to Indian fans due to her brilliant performances since 2022. The 15-year-old put on a commendable show at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and is the current U-17 Asian Champion.

Playing in her second multi-sporting event, Anahat will look to use her learnings from the CWG to do an upset in squash.

Pooja (16 years old): Athletics-High Jump

The youngest member of the Indian athletics contingent, Pooja is one of the best female high jumpers in the country. She has the best jump in this season with a jump of 1.82m.

Currently, among the top 15 high jumpers in Asia, Pooja will look to repeat her successful outing at the Asian U20 Championships and do well in her Asian Games debut.

Savitha Sree (16 years old): Chess



Born in 2007, Savitha Sree became a Women's grandmaster at 16 years of age. With a current rapid rating of 2236 and a classical rating of 2375, Savitha won the bronze medal at the World Rapid Championships and became the second-ever Indian woman to do so.