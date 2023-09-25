Asian Games 2023: Five oldest athletes in Indian contingent

The 19th edition of the second largest multi-sporting event in the world, the Asian Games 2023 will kick off in Hangzhou, China on the 23rd of September.

India is sending a 655-athlete contingent to the continental showpiece.

Here we look at the five oldest athletes in the Indian contingent of the Asian Games 2023:

Kiran Nadar (72 years old): Bridge

Kiran Shiv Nadar is an Indian art collector and philanthropist. Kiran is the wife of Shiv Nadar, the founder of HCL Technologies and a seasoned Bridge player, Nadar is currently aged 72. Oldest of all from the Indian contingent but young and cheerful by heart. She is the perfect example of age as just a number.

Shiv Chawrasia (45 years old): Golf

45-year-old Chawrasia is an Indian professional golfer, from the year 2008 he has won six Asian Tour events, and he has a total of 18 professional wins in his long-running career.

He has reaped notable success with his calculated approach to the game and he will be playing singles and team golf events of this Asian Games.



Rohan Bopanna (43 years old): Tennis



43-year-old Bopanna is currently ranked 7th in the world with a career-best ranking of 3, he is one of India’s best doubles players to date with an illustrious career, Bopanna will be playing in this Asian Games in men’s doubles tennis event with Yuki Bhambri.

One of his breakthrough wins was the 2017 French Open and he was ranked 4th in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He is a Davis Cup specialist and made his Asian Games debut in the same year as his Davis Cup debut in 2002.

He is the reigning Asian Games men's doubles gold medallist. He and Divij Sharan had defeated Kazakhstan's players in the final of the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

Sharath Kamal (41 years old): Table Tennis



41-year-old ace paddler Sharath Kamal was awarded Padma Shri and Khel Ratan highest civilian and sporting honors of the country. He is seven times Commonwealth gold medalist and in total thirteen times Commonwealth medalist.

The last Asian Games bronze two times medalist in men’s doubles and men’s team Kamal is a leading legend of the Indian TT team, he will be competing at men’s singles, doubles, and team events of this edition means a maximum of three medal chances for him.

Seema Punia (40 years old): Athletics- Discus Throw



Two-time Asian Games medalist Seema Punia is still going strong at the age of 40 and will be gearing up for her third medal in women's discus throw this time.

Four times Commonwealth medalist and two times Asian Games medalist Punia was the 2014 Asian Games discus throw champion.

Sunil Chhetri (39 years old): Football

The forever young man of Indian football, Sunil Chhetri is leading a bunch of youngsters along with Sandesh Jhingan in the men's football event.

After high-voltage drama and controversies, the Indian men’s football team is finally playing the event and looking to secure a far-fetched medal and Chhetri is the leading man of the team. In past in the landmark events India won football golds in 1951 and 1962.