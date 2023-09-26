Asian Games Equestrian: Dressage team wins historic gold, ends 41-year wait

India's mixed Equestrian team, consisting of Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela, created history on Tuesday at the 19th Asian Games by winning the gold medal.

By attaining the feat, the Dressage team ended India's 41-year wait for the yellow metal in Equestrian at the Asiad.

The Indian team scored a total of 209.205 points and finished above the host China (204.882 points) and Hong Kong (204.552 points) to clinch the top of the podium finish.

Anush Agarwalla who was riding Etro was the top scorer for India and propelled India from bronze medal position to gold medal with his excellent score of 71.088.

Before Anush, Hridya Chheda (Chemxpro Emerald) scored 69.941, Divyakirti Singh (Adrenalin Firfod) scored 68.176 and Sudipti Hajela (Chinksi) scored 66.706.

Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh win 🥇 in Dressage Team event with 209.205 points.#AsianGames2022 | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/AizfiVxRHc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 26, 2023

In dressage team event, the scores of top three riders out of four is calculated for final score. India's gold medal winning score combined of the scores of Anush, Hridya and Divyakriti.

This is India's first-ever gold medal in Dressage and second medal overall. India's first medal in Dressage came in 1986 Asian Games when the team of Jitendarjit Singh Ahluwalia, Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Raghubir Singh won bronze in Dressage team event.

India's last gold medals in Equestrian came at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi when India won three gold in Team Eventing, Individual Tent Pegging and Individual Eventing, respectively.

