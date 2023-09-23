Asian Games E-sports: Indian team top-seeded in League of Legends

In the seedings held for E-sports, the Indian star-studded League of Legends team which is captained by Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), and comprises Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Aditya Selvaraj (Krow) will enter the tournament as top-seed.

As a result of dominating the recently held Central and South Asia seeding event and clinching top seed, the team has gained direct entry into the quarter-finals of the 19th Asian Games.

The squad will face the winner of Group A comprising Japan, Palestine, and Vietnam in its tournament opener. The elimination stages will be played head-to-head in the BO3, single-elimination format. The continent’s 15 leading teams will be competing in League of Legends at the prestigious tournament.

Among other events, the country’s DOTA 2 team has been drawn into Group A alongside Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines. Both of their group matchups are scheduled to take place in the Best-of-One (BO1) single round-robin format on September 29.

In the FIFA event, Charanjot Singh secured the top seed at the South Asia seeding event for the tournament while his teammate Karman Singh clinched fifth seed. Due to their seeding advantage, both athletes will kick off their campaigns from the Round of 32 stage with Charanjot squaring off against Liu Jiacheng of China and Karman facing A.A. Faqeehi of Bahrain in the Round of 32.

Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas will embark on their pursuit for a medal in their respective title on September 26. In the seeding event for South and East Asia, Mayank clinched fifth seed and Ayan secured sixth seed and will hence begin their campaign from the Round of 32 stage.

In the Round of 32, Mayank will go head to head against T.F. Rajikhan of Saudi Arabia while his teammate, Ayan Biswas, will be up against K.H.C Nguyen of Vietnam.