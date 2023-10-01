Asian Games Athletics: Double podium finish in men's 1500m

India finished on the podium in the 1500m event across the categories as Harmilan Bains won silver in the women's category while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson finished on the podium in the men's category at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday.

In men's 1500m, Ajay Kumar Saroj picked up his first Asian Games medal as he won silver with a timing of 3:38.94. He was very close to his personal best of 3:38.24.

Saroj is a two-time Asian champion in 1500m with titles in 2017 (Bhubaneshwar) and 2022 (Bangkok) at the Asian Athletics Championships and silver at the 2019 edition in Doha.

Another athletics double podium for 🇮🇳India! 🥳



Ajay Kumar Saroj bags SILVER🥈 in the men's 1500m while defending champion Jinson Johnson has to settle for a BRONZE🥉#AsianGames | #AsianGames2022 pic.twitter.com/qHNuym0EUu — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 1, 2023

Defending champion in the event and national record holder, Jinson Johnson finished on the podium with a bronze medal with a timing of 3:39.74. Jinson looked visibly tired in the last lap but sneaked in last moment ahead of the Qatari runner Abdirehman to win the bronze.



Jinson won the gold at the 2018 Asian Games with a timing of 3:44.72.

In women's 1500m, Harmilan Bains won the silver medal while Deeksha disappointed with a poor finish.

The athletics medal shower continues🌧️



Harmilan Bains takes SILVER🥈 in the women's 1500m event!#AsianGames2022 | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/e3jIkvsVS1 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 1, 2023

Going as one of the medal prospects in the 1500m, Harmilan Bains clocked 4:12.74s and finished second behind Winfred Mutile of Bahrain who clocked 4:11.65.



Another athlete in the event, Deeksha finished in ninth place with a disappointing timing of 4:22.74 which is way off her personal best of 4:06.07.

