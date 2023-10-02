Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Parul silver Priti bronze, Shaili Singh, Mixed relay final- Updates, Blog

Day 9 at the Asian Games 2023 and Indian athletes will be looking forward to another medal haul in athletics.

How the action will unfold:

4:30 PM: Women's Pole Vault final- Vengatesh Pavithra

4:40 PM: Women's Long Jump final- Shaili Singh, Ancy

4:50 PM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase final-

Parul Chaudhary- Silver

Priti- Bronze

5:25 PM: Men's 200m final- Amlan Borgohain

6:10 PM: 4×4000m mixed relay final

