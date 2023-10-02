Asian Games
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Parul silver Priti bronze, Shaili Singh, Mixed relay final- Updates, Blog
Medal favorites Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh and 4*4000m mixed relay team will be in action today. Get all the LIVE Updates.
Day 9 at the Asian Games 2023 and Indian athletes will be looking forward to another medal haul in athletics.
How the action will unfold:
4:30 PM: Women's Pole Vault final- Vengatesh Pavithra
4:40 PM: Women's Long Jump final- Shaili Singh, Ancy
4:50 PM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase final-
Parul Chaudhary- Silver
Priti- Bronze
5:25 PM: Men's 200m final- Amlan Borgohain
6:10 PM: 4×4000m mixed relay final
Live Updates
- 2 Oct 2023 11:40 AM GMT
Women's Pole Vault!
Pavithra Vengatesh clears 4.10.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:39 AM GMT
Women's Long Jump!
Ancy Sojan jumps 6.49 in her second attempt.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:32 AM GMT
Women's Long Jump!
Shaili Singh jumps a 6.34 in her second attempt, she's currently on second position.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:31 AM GMT
Women's 3000m Steeplechase!
Parul Chaudhary wins silver, Priti with a bronze.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:29 AM GMT
Women's 3000m Steeplechase!
Parul likely to settle for a silver.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:28 AM GMT
Women's Pole Vault!
Pavithra Vengatesh crosses 4.00 in her second attempt.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:26 AM GMT
Women's Steeplechase!
Parul is currently at the second. Yavi Mutile leads the pack.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
Women's 3000m Steeplechase has begun!
Parul Chaudhary and Priti are well on track.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Women's Long Jump!
Ancy Sijon jumps 6.13 in her first attempt.
- 2 Oct 2023 11:17 AM GMT
Women's Pole Vault!
Pavithra Vengatesh crosses a 3.80 in her first attempt.