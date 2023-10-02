Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 13
silver 22
Bronze 23
india
Asian Games

Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Parul silver Priti bronze, Shaili Singh, Mixed relay final- Updates, Blog

Medal favorites Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh and 4*4000m mixed relay team will be in action today. Get all the LIVE Updates.

By

Aswathy Santhosh

Updated: 2 Oct 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Day 9 at the Asian Games 2023 and Indian athletes will be looking forward to another medal haul in athletics.

How the action will unfold:

4:30 PM: Women's Pole Vault final- Vengatesh Pavithra

4:40 PM: Women's Long Jump final- Shaili Singh, Ancy

4:50 PM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase final-

Parul Chaudhary- Silver

Priti- Bronze

5:25 PM: Men's 200m final- Amlan Borgohain

6:10 PM: 4×4000m mixed relay final

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2023-10-02 10:00:52
Asian GamesAthleticsPole vaultLong Jump
