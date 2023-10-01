Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games Squash LIVE: Mixed double's vs Pakistan, men's singles- Scores, Updates, Blog
Indian mixed doubles and singles will be in action today at the Asian games, India takes on Pakistan in group stages. Get all the LIVE Updates.
Squash in day 8 at the Asian games looks like this
8:30 AM - India 2 (Harinderpal Singh, Dipika Pallikal) vs Korea - Mixed Double Grp stage
10:00 AM - India 1 (Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh) Vs Philippines - Mixed Double Grp stage
1:30 PM - Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Philippines - Men's Singles R32
1:30 PM - India 2 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage
3:00 PM - India 1 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage
LIVE UPDATES:
Live Updates
2023-10-01 02:37:23
- 1 Oct 2023 3:13 AM GMT
Good Morning!
Today in golf there's is plenty of action to look forward to, day starts with mixed doubles group stages.
Dipika Pallikal/Harinderpal Singh vs Hwayeong Eum/Yoo Jaejin
Next Story