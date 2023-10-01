Asian Games Squash LIVE: Mixed double's vs Pakistan, men's singles- Scores, Updates, Blog

Squash in day 8 at the Asian games looks like this

8:30 AM - India 2 (Harinderpal Singh, Dipika Pallikal) vs Korea - Mixed Double Grp stage

10:00 AM - India 1 (Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh) Vs Philippines - Mixed Double Grp stage

1:30 PM - Mahesh Mangaonkar Vs Philippines - Men's Singles R32

1:30 PM - India 2 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage

3:00 PM - India 1 vs Pakistan - Mixed Double Grp stage

LIVE UPDATES: