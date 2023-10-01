Asian Games
Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: Golf close to medal, athletes, shooters in action- Updates, Scores, Blog
Golf women's team close to winning a historic gold, badminton and boxing finals. Get all the LIVE action here
India are currently fourth on the medal tally with 38 medals, Golf women's team Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs are in action at the moment in their medal match.
Later today in boxing quarter-final Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria and in Semi-final Nikhat Zareen will be in action. In shooting men's and women's trap finals in the afternoon.
In the afternoon India will take on China in badminton final.
LIVE UPDATES:
Live Updates
- 1 Oct 2023 3:25 AM GMT
Equestrian-Ashish Vivek Limaye Eliminated in round-2 of eventing,No medal for the team
AshishVivek Limaye after finishing the day-1 on top in Eventing is now disqualified in second round which leads to no medal for Indian Team in eventing
Apurva Doibhade still in the competition on 6th positions after two events with 29.60 points.
- 1 Oct 2023 3:14 AM GMT
Archery-Compound Women team finished on top and Jyoti Surekha on top as well
Compound Women team finished on top with 2087
Jyothi Surekha-First with 704
Aditi Swami-Fourth with 696
12th and 15th place finish for Parneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur with 687 and 685 respectively
- 1 Oct 2023 3:10 AM GMT
Archery-Recurve Men's team finished Third whereas Atanu finished fourth in ranking round
Recurve Men's team finished third with the Score of 2022
Atanu Das-4th with 678
Dhiraj Bommadevara-7th with 675
15th and 17th place for Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan with 669 and 667 respectively
- 1 Oct 2023 3:00 AM GMT
Roller Skating-Fifth place finish for both Men and women in the final
In Women Final, Karthika Jagadeeswaran finished Fifth with 1:40:395
In Men's Final, Vikram Ingale finished Fifth with 1:29:952 and Aryanpal Singh finished Eighth with 1:30:466
- 1 Oct 2023 2:51 AM GMT
Roller Skating-Two Indians in the Final of Men's 1000m Sprint race
Vikram Ingale & Aryanpal Singh move to Final as they finish 3rd & 4th in Semifinal with timing of 1.26.100 and 1.26.222
- 1 Oct 2023 2:49 AM GMT
Sepak Takraw-Women's Quadrant team lost the first group stage match
Women's team 0-2 to the Laos with 14-21,16-21.
- 1 Oct 2023 2:44 AM GMT
Athletics-Amlan Borgohain into the semis of Men's 200m
Amlan finished third in the heat-4 with 21.08 and qualified for the semis as eight best timing
- 1 Oct 2023 2:31 AM GMT
Roller Skating-Karthika Jagadeeswaran into the final of Women's 1000m sprint
Karthika Jagadeeswaran finished Third in the Heat-1 with 1:38:860 and qualified for the final
Other Indian,Sanjana Bathula finished Sixth in Heat-2 with 1:42:681 and could not make it to the final
- 1 Oct 2023 2:23 AM GMT
Golf-A very Close Final round is going on in Women's Golf
Aditi Ashok is currently on top with -20 and just 3 under par ahead of the second place athlete with 7 more holes to go.
Women's team slipped to fourth
- 1 Oct 2023 2:21 AM GMT
Athletics-Nandini finished the fifth event of Heptathlon at third position
Nandini Agasara is currently on third position in overall standings after five events.