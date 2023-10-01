Asian Games Day 8 LIVE: Golf close to medal, athletes, shooters in action- Updates, Scores, Blog

India are currently fourth on the medal tally with 38 medals, Golf women's team Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs are in action at the moment in their medal match.

Later today in boxing quarter-final Parveen Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria and in Semi-final Nikhat Zareen will be in action. In shooting men's and women's trap finals in the afternoon.

In the afternoon India will take on China in badminton final.

LIVE UPDATES: