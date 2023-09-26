Asian Games Day 3: Medal chances in Chess, Boxers shine

The third day of 2023 Asian Games was historic as mixed Dressage team in Equestrian clinched India's first-ever gold in Dressage and an Equestrian gold after 41 years.

In Sailing, Neha Thakur won silver in girls Dinghy ICLA 4 while Eabad Ali won bronze in men's windsurfer RS:X event.

Apart from that, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal missed the bronze medal in mixed 10m air rifle event by a whisker.

Three national records were broken with men's relay team of 4x100m swimming event broke the NR twice while youngster Aryan Nehra created new national record in men's freestyle 1500m.

Men's cycling team also shattered the national record in men's sprint event but lost to superior Japan.

Medal Chances in Chess

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi lost to Chinese player Wei Yi in the seventh round and is currently placed at joint second place with 5 points from 7 rounds.

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov is sharing the second place with Gujrathi.

The other Indian player in mix, Arjun Erigaisi defeated Indonesia's Novendra Priasmoro in the seventh round to reach 4.5 points. He shares the joint third spot with three other players.

In the women's event, Koneru Humpy and D Harika posted wins in the fifth round after a below par showing on the second day of the competition on Monday.

While Humpy beat Nilufar Yakubbaeva (Uzbekistan), Harika put it across Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Phung. The Indian players drew their sixth and seventh-round matches with their respective opponents.

Both Humpy and Harika have 4.5 points each and are half a point behind third placed Hou Yifan (China) and Bibissara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan).

Two more rounds remain to be played in the individual events (men and women).

Boxers shine as Narender delivers knockout punch

Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) produced scintillating performances to move to the next rounds in their category.

While Sachin notched up a 5-0 win over Indonesia's Asri Udin, Narender knocked out Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek of Kyrgyzstan in round 1 itself.

Sachin will face Turki Abuquthailah of Kuwait in the Round of 16 while Narender has set up a clash against Iran's Ramezanpour Delavar in quarter-final.

In tennis, Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina won their respective bouts to move to the next round in singles while Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rutuja Bhosale lost.