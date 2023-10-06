Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 7, Schedule, timings, medal events

India has reached a historic milestone with a tally of 100 confirmed medals at the Asian Games. As the competition continues, tomorrow promises an array of exciting medal events for our Indian athletes. Let's delve into what lies ahead and how the action is set to unfold on the grand stage.

Archery

6:10 AM:- Compound Women Bronze Medal Match-Aditi Swami-Medal Event

6:30 AM:-Compound Women Gold Medal Match-Jyothi Surekha-Medal Event

7:10 AM:-Compound Men Gold Medal Match-Abhishek, Ojas-Medal Event



Badminton

1:30 PM:-Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match-Satwik, Chirag-Medal Event

Canoe Slalom

6:55 AM:-Men's Kayak Semi final

Chess

12:30 PM:-Men's team final round-9-Medal Event

12:30 PM:-Women's team final round-9-Medal Event

Cricket

11:30 AM:-Men's Cricket Final Vs Afghanistan-Medal Event

Hockey

11:30 AM:-Women's Hockey bronze medal match Vs Japan-Medal Event

Ju-jitsu

6:30 AM-Preliminary to final- Men 85 Kg, women's 63 Kg

Kabaddi

7:00 AM:-Women's team Final Vs Chinese Taipei-Medal Event

12:30 PM:-Men's team Final Vs Iran-Medal Event

Roller Skating

8:30 AM-Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final-Medal Event

Soft Tennis

7:30 AM Women's Singles Quarter-Final Vs China

7:30 AM Men's Singles Round of 12 Vs Chinese Taipei

9:00 AM Men's Singles Quarters

Sport climbing

6:30 AM:- Women's Boulder semis

10:50 AM:-Women's Lead Semis

Volleyball

8:00 AM:-Women's 9-10 place match Vs Hong Kong

Wrestling

7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 74 kg: Yash-Medal Event

7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 86 kg: Deepak Punia-Medal Event

7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 97 kg: Vicky-Medal Event

7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 125 kg: Sumit-Medal Event