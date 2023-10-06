Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 7, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the last day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
India has reached a historic milestone with a tally of 100 confirmed medals at the Asian Games. As the competition continues, tomorrow promises an array of exciting medal events for our Indian athletes. Let's delve into what lies ahead and how the action is set to unfold on the grand stage.
Archery
6:10 AM:- Compound Women Bronze Medal Match-Aditi Swami-Medal Event
6:30 AM:-Compound Women Gold Medal Match-Jyothi Surekha-Medal Event
7:10 AM:-Compound Men Gold Medal Match-Abhishek, Ojas-Medal Event
Badminton
1:30 PM:-Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match-Satwik, Chirag-Medal Event
Canoe Slalom
6:55 AM:-Men's Kayak Semi final
Chess
12:30 PM:-Men's team final round-9-Medal Event
12:30 PM:-Women's team final round-9-Medal Event
Cricket
11:30 AM:-Men's Cricket Final Vs Afghanistan-Medal Event
Hockey
11:30 AM:-Women's Hockey bronze medal match Vs Japan-Medal Event
Ju-jitsu
6:30 AM-Preliminary to final- Men 85 Kg, women's 63 Kg
Kabaddi
7:00 AM:-Women's team Final Vs Chinese Taipei-Medal Event
12:30 PM:-Men's team Final Vs Iran-Medal Event
Roller Skating
8:30 AM-Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final-Medal Event
Soft Tennis
7:30 AM Women's Singles Quarter-Final Vs China
7:30 AM Men's Singles Round of 12 Vs Chinese Taipei
9:00 AM Men's Singles Quarters
Sport climbing
6:30 AM:- Women's Boulder semis
10:50 AM:-Women's Lead Semis
Volleyball
8:00 AM:-Women's 9-10 place match Vs Hong Kong
Wrestling
7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 74 kg: Yash-Medal Event
7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 86 kg: Deepak Punia-Medal Event
7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 97 kg: Vicky-Medal Event
7:30 AM-Men’s Freestyle 125 kg: Sumit-Medal Event