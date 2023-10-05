Bg

India at Asian Games

Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 6, Schedule, timings, medal events

Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the sixth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.

By

Deepanshu Jain

Published: 5 Oct 2023 2:58 PM GMT

As we approach day 13 of the Asian Games, India's medal tally stands at an impressive 86. With another day of competition ahead, let's anticipate how tomorrow's events will shape the medal count.

Archery

6:35 AM - Recurve Women’s Team QF v Japan

11:50 AM - Recurve Men’s Team QF v Mongolia

Badminton

2:30 PM - Men's Singles Semis-H.S.Prannoy

2:30 PM - Men's Doubles semis-Satwik, Chirag

Bridge

6:30 AM - Men's team bridge Final Round-4

11:20 AM - Men's team bridge Final Round 5

12:10 PM - Men's team bridge Final Round-6-Medal Event

Canoe Slalom

6:30 AM - Men's Canoe Semis

7:16 AM - Women's Kayak Semis

Chess

12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round 8

Cricket

6:30 AM - Men's Cricket Semis v Bangladesh

Equestrian

6:30 AM - Jumping Individual Round-1

Hockey

4:00 PM - Men's hockey Final Vs Japan-Medal Event

Ju-Jitsu

6:30 AM - Preliminary to final- Men 77, women's 52,57 Kg

Kabaddi

7:00 AM - Women's team Semis v Nepal

12:30 PM - Men's team Semis v Pakistan

Roller Skating

11:30 AM - Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Final

Sepak Takraw

6:30 AM - Men's Regu team Grp stage v Myanmar

Soft Tennis

7:30 AM onwards - Men's and Women's Singles Preliminary Round

Sport climbing

6:30 AM - Men's Boulder semis

10:50 AM - Men's Lead Semis

Volleyball

8:00 AM - Women's 9-12 place match v Mongolia

Wrestling

7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 62 kg: Sonam-Medal Event

7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 68 kg: Radhika-Medal Event

7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 76 kg: Kiran-Medal Event

7:30 AM - Men’s Freestyle 57 kg: Aman-Medal Event

7:30 AM - Men’s Freestyle 65 kg: Bajrang Punia-Medal Event

