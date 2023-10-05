Asian Games
Asian Games 2023: Indians in action on October 6, Schedule, timings, medal events
Here are all the sports India will be participating in on the sixth day of the Asian Games 2023 with timings and schedules.
As we approach day 13 of the Asian Games, India's medal tally stands at an impressive 86. With another day of competition ahead, let's anticipate how tomorrow's events will shape the medal count.
Archery
6:35 AM - Recurve Women’s Team QF v Japan
11:50 AM - Recurve Men’s Team QF v Mongolia
Badminton
2:30 PM - Men's Singles Semis-H.S.Prannoy
2:30 PM - Men's Doubles semis-Satwik, Chirag
Bridge
6:30 AM - Men's team bridge Final Round-4
11:20 AM - Men's team bridge Final Round 5
12:10 PM - Men's team bridge Final Round-6-Medal Event
Canoe Slalom
6:30 AM - Men's Canoe Semis
7:16 AM - Women's Kayak Semis
Chess
12:30 PM - Men's and Women's team Round 8
Cricket
6:30 AM - Men's Cricket Semis v Bangladesh
Equestrian
6:30 AM - Jumping Individual Round-1
Hockey
4:00 PM - Men's hockey Final Vs Japan-Medal Event
Ju-Jitsu
6:30 AM - Preliminary to final- Men 77, women's 52,57 Kg
Kabaddi
7:00 AM - Women's team Semis v Nepal
12:30 PM - Men's team Semis v Pakistan
Roller Skating
11:30 AM - Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Short Program Final
Sepak Takraw
6:30 AM - Men's Regu team Grp stage v Myanmar
Soft Tennis
7:30 AM onwards - Men's and Women's Singles Preliminary Round
Sport climbing
6:30 AM - Men's Boulder semis
10:50 AM - Men's Lead Semis
Volleyball
8:00 AM - Women's 9-12 place match v Mongolia
Wrestling
7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 62 kg: Sonam-Medal Event
7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 68 kg: Radhika-Medal Event
7:30 AM - Women’s Freestyle 76 kg: Kiran-Medal Event
7:30 AM - Men’s Freestyle 57 kg: Aman-Medal Event
7:30 AM - Men’s Freestyle 65 kg: Bajrang Punia-Medal Event