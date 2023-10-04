Asian Games
Asian Games Day 11 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in focus, Shuttlers in action- Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates as the biggest names in Indian athletics and badminton take the court at the Asian Games 2023.
Asian Games Day 11 LIVE: Big names from the world of athletics and badminton will be in action today.
World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be out defending his title while PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth will be taking the court for a place in the semi-finals.
The Indian men's hockey team will take on South Korea in an important semi-final.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 3:48 AM GMT
Wrestling - Sunil Kumar into SF
India's medal hopes in Greco Roman Category are alive. In 87Kg Sunil Kumar defeat Tajikistan's Sukhrobi Abdulkhaev in Quarterfinal by 9-1 and gets into Semifinal. Earlier in 60Kg Gyanender lost to Iran's Meysam Dalkhani in Round of 16 by 1-7 and in 77Kg Vikas lost to China's Liu Rui in Quarterfinal by 1-9.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:28 AM GMT
Best ever medal count for India in Asian Games History
With Compound Mixed Team gold medal, India gets their 71st Medal in Asian Games 2022 - the most by India in an Asian Games edition, as India surpass its highest-ever medal tally at the of 70 Medals achieved in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:23 AM GMT
Badminton - HS Prannoy into QF
In Men Singles Round of 16 HS Prannoy defeat Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin 21-12, 21-13 and reaches quaterfinal.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:20 AM GMT
Archery - Gold for Compound Mixed Team
Compound Mixed Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale win Gold defeating Korea's So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon by 159-158 . This is India's Second Archery gold in Asian Games History.
This is 3rd consecutive Asian Games medal for Jyothi with Women team bronze in 2014 and women team silver in 2018.
- 4 Oct 2023 3:04 AM GMT
Badminton - PV Sindhu into QF
In Women Singles Round of 16 PV Sindhu defeats Indonesia's Kusuma Putri Wardani 21-16, 21-16 and reaches Quaterfinal.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:48 AM GMT
Wrestling - Sunil Kumar into QF
In Men's Greco Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar win over China's Peng Fei in Round of 16 by 4-3
- 4 Oct 2023 2:47 AM GMT
Wrestling - Loss for Neeraj in Round of 16
In Men's Greco Roman 67Kg Neeraj lost to Uzbekistan's Makhmud Bakhshilloev in Round of 16 by 3-5
- 4 Oct 2023 2:39 AM GMT
Archery Compound Mixed Team into Final.
Compound Mixed Team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale win Semifinal over Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun by 159-154
- 4 Oct 2023 2:20 AM GMT
India touches 70 medals count
With 70 medals in its kitty India has equalised 70 medals total achieved at 2018 Jakarta edition, which was highest ever medal count for India.
- 4 Oct 2023 2:16 AM GMT
Athletics - Bronze Medal in 35 km Race Walk
Mixed team of Ram Baboo and Manju Rani get bronze with 5:51:14 in 35 km Race Walk event.