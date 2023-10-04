Bg

India at Asian Games

India @ Hangzhou

Gold 16
silver 26
Bronze 29
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Asian Games

Asian Games Day 11 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra in focus, Shuttlers in action- Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates as the biggest names in Indian athletics and badminton take the court at the Asian Games 2023.

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw
X

Neeraj Chopra

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 Oct 2023 3:48 AM GMT

Asian Games Day 11 LIVE: Big names from the world of athletics and badminton will be in action today.

World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be out defending his title while PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth will be taking the court for a place in the semi-finals.

The Indian men's hockey team will take on South Korea in an important semi-final.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-10-04 01:11:37
>Load More
Asian GamesBadmintonAthleticsArchery
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X