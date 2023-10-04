Asian Games Athletics: Neeraj Chopra, men's relay team in action- Updates, Blog

Neeraj Chopra, the Golden boy of India will take the centre stage today but let's also take a look at how the action will unfold.

4:35 PM - Men's Javelin Throw final - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena - Medal Event

4:40 PM - Women's Triple Jump Final- Sheena V - Medal Event

4:55 PM - Women's 800m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda - Medal Event

5:10 PM - Men's 5000m Final - Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh - Medal Event

5:45 PM - Women's 4*400m Final - Medal Event

6:05 PM - Men's 4*400m Final - Medal Event







