Asian Games Athletics: Neeraj Chopra, men's relay team in action- Updates, Blog
Neeraj Chopra, the Golden boy of India will take the centre stage today but let's also take a look at how the action will unfold.
4:35 PM - Men's Javelin Throw final - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena - Medal Event
4:40 PM - Women's Triple Jump Final- Sheena V - Medal Event
4:55 PM - Women's 800m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda - Medal Event
5:10 PM - Men's 5000m Final - Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh - Medal Event
5:45 PM - Women's 4*400m Final - Medal Event
6:05 PM - Men's 4*400m Final - Medal Event
Live Updates
- 4 Oct 2023 11:55 AM GMT
Medal Alert, Avinash Sable clinches a silver medal in men's 5000m
Gulveer Singh missed a bronze by a very close margin
- 4 Oct 2023 11:53 AM GMT
Sheena slipping down in women's triple jump
Unsuccessful fourth attempt, best attempt of 13.34m so far
- 4 Oct 2023 11:51 AM GMT
Indians placed well in 5000m men's finals
Tactical running by both the Indians, could get double podium positions
- 4 Oct 2023 11:49 AM GMT
Sandesh and Kushare failed their 2.23m attempts
Difficulties could be seen in men's high jump event for Indians
- 4 Oct 2023 11:46 AM GMT
Men's 5000m finals ongoing
Avinash Sable and Gulveer Singh running for medals, Sable aiming to clinch his second medal in this Asian Games
- 4 Oct 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Legal throw by Jena, 79.75m second throw by him
Kishore Jena on second after his second throw, falls short of 80m throw
- 4 Oct 2023 11:44 AM GMT
Wrong decision on Jena's throw
Called his throw invalid even though it was valid, Chopra and Jena demanded the recheck
- 4 Oct 2023 11:43 AM GMT
Not the ideal conditions for athletics events in Hangzhou
Commentators not happy with the competing conditions, so many glitches and foul decisions while Indians are performing