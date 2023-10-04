Asian Games: Why CWG champion Lakshya Sen missing the men's singles event

Lakshya Sen - the Indian badminton's budding poster boy, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and the Thomas Cup winning star - gave the Indian team a much deserving lead in a tough men’s team final against China at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. India settled for the silver medal eventually as it could not capitalise on the early lead given by Lakshya.

Lakshya has been in spectacular form. But he is not part of the men's singles individual event at a time when he is coming back to his top form after a slightly rough phase following nose surgery. Due to his absence from the men's singles, India might have missed a medal chance.

But why is he not part of the singles event? Here is why.

According to the rules, a country can field a maximum of two badminton players in singles to a quadrennial showpiece - read Asian Games.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) conducted the selection trials for the Asian Games in May this year. The federation has exempted HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankreddy and Chirag Shetty from the trials as they are India's highest-ranked players in the men's and women's singles and men's doubles.

So, it came down to a battle between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya for the second spot in the men's singles event. Sen registered four wins to top Group B, beating Mithun Manjunath in two games. But he finished second in trials after losing the final 21-15, 21-14 against Srikanth. Srikanth eventually booked the second spot in the Indian team for the men's singles individual event.

Lakshya was, however, included in the men's team event and delivered by helping India win a historic maiden silver medal. Srikanth could not stay up in the fight as he exited the Asian Games, losing his Round of 16 match 21-16, 21-17. Srikanth also lost to Li Shi Feng in India's gold medal match against China. China defeated India 3-2 to defend the title.